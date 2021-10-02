Nike's Latest SB Dunk High Arrives "Unbleached"
Nike is set to drop its SB Dunk High in a fall-ready neutral colorway, dubbed “Unbleached.”. With the aim to provide its customers with a DIY experience, the canvas underlays and overlays — which arrive colorless — can be dip-dyed in any shade of your choice. Elsewhere, hits of light brown can be found on the upper’s base, while the laces, mesh tongues and leather Swooshes come in white. Rounding off the kicks are the white midsoles and gum rubber outsoles, as well as the orange branding on the tongue tabs and insoles.hypebae.com
