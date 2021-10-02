St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office On View Arrests & Juvenile Referrals

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drug Arrest- On September 8, 2021, a search warrant was executed in the 21600 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, on John Wendell Young, age 47 of Lexington Park. Located on Young's person was suspected cocaine and packaging to indicate distribution. A second search warrant was executed at Young's residence and located was scale containing suspected cocaine residue, and a large quantity of suspected marijuana. Young was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana, Possession With Intent to Distribute, and CDS: Manufacture Equipment.

