Former employee conspires in Brew burglary

Salvador Martinez Cortez, 20, and Jessie Marie Novak, 33, both of Tyrone, both face charges following a break-in and burglary at The Brew Coffee and Tap on West 10th Street in Tyrone Sept. 20. After an investigation by Tyrone Police, both were arrested Sept. 30. Cortez faces felony charges for burglary and criminal trespassing as well as misdemeanor charges of theft, receiving stolen property, and criminal mischief. Novak is charged with criminal conspiracy to burglary, criminal conspiracy to criminal trespass, theft, and receiving stolen property.