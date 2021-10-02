CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The union is calling for a new, three-year basic agreement that would provide behind-the-scenes workers higher pay, larger contributions to health and pension plans, meal breaks, improved rest periods and a bigger cut of the profits from streaming productions.

IATSE Members Vote To Strike

The first strike in International Association of Theatrical Stage Employees‘ 128-year history is imminent. A vote to stroke passed with 98% support and 90% turnout, giving the union president the power to shut down film and TV production across the country. Talks have stalled between IATSE and studio reps over...
IATSE kicks off voting on strike authorization

LOS ANGELES - Members of the International Association of Theatrical Stage Employees begin voting Friday on a strike authorization that could enable union leadership to call some 52,000 "below the line" workers off the job and potentially shut down many Hollywood film and television productions. The vote, which Variety said...
IATSE members overwhelmingly authorize strike

The Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) announced Monday that 60,000 members who work in television and film production across the country have voted—by a nearly unanimous margin—to grant IATSE International President Matthew Loeb the authority to call a strike. This is the first time in IATSE’s 128-year history that members of the union have authorized a nationwide strike. “The members have spoken loud and clear,” said Loeb. “This vote is about the quality of life, as well as the health and safety of those who work in the film and television industry. Our people have basic human needs like time for meal breaks, adequate sleep and a weekend. For those at the bottom of the pay scale, they deserve nothing less than a living wage.” Overall voter turnout was nearly 90%, and support for strike authorization was more than 98%.
IATSE Members Approve Strike Authorization With 98% Approval

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees’ members have overwhelmingly voted in favor of a strike authorization, giving the union new leverage when it returns to the negotiating table with studios on a new bargaining agreement. The union reports that 90% of members cast ballots this weekend, with 98% of...
IATSE Members Approve Strike Authorization With 98% Approval

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees announced on Monday that its members overwhelmingly voted in favor of a strike authorization this past weekend, giving the union’s negotiating committee new leverage as it plans to return to the negotiating table with studios on a new bargaining agreement. The union reports...
IATSE authorises nationwide strike in overwhelming vote

Union expected to request further talks with Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. The 60,000 members of International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) in film and TV production have authorised a nationwide strike in a near-unanimous vote, the union said on Monday (October 4). IATSE said this marked...
