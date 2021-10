Dillard’s weakness as a pro, by far, has been his inability to anchor against power. Fortunately for him, the Cowboys somehow didn’t bull rush him almost at all, with the exception of this rush by rookie Chauncey Golston. As you can see, Dillard is pushed back for five steps, and it’s not even a particularly good rush. For a team that so thoroughly out-schemed the Eagles on Monday night otherwise, it was strange to me that the Cowboys didn’t try to run right through Dillard early and often.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO