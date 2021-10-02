CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia-Arkansas Kicks Off Packed CFB Slate

By Kate Yanchulis
Sports Illustrated
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive weeks into the season, and the college football calendar is on point. Today’s schedule starts with No. 2 Georgia hosting No. 8 Arkansas. The marquee matchups keep coming with another top-10 battle between No. 7 Cincinnati and No. 9 Notre Dame before No. 1 Alabama hosts No. 11 Mississippi. The day also features a potent Premier League clash, an MLB schedule rife with playoff implications and more. Here’s what I’ll be watching.

www.si.com

