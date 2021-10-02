CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florence County, SC

Listen: 911 audio of discovery of Sheridan Wahl’s body in Florence County

By Rodney Overton, Dennis Bright
WNCT
WNCT
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48slp6_0cEvbt4O00

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – The body of Sherida Wahl was found on Sept. 21 behind a fire station on Highway 378 near Pamplico.

Two days earlier, her burned car was found about 10 miles away in a cornfield in the Scranton area. There was no license tag on the car and the vehicle identification number could not be read, deputies reported.

Keith Lane, where the car was found, is about 10 miles from where Sheridan’s body was found behind the fire station.

Today, News13 received the 911 call about the discovery of Wahl’s body:

Caller: “I’m going to need the sheriff’s department to 630 West Highway 378. We have found a body on our property.”

Dispatcher: “Oh my gosh.”

Caller: “…behind the fire station.”

Dispatcher: “Behind the fire station?”

Caller: “Mhmm.”

Caller: “We’re going to need the car and all that, too.”

Dispatcher: “Okay. Was it wrapped or anything or just laying out?”

Caller: “Nope, she’s just laid out on the, laid out on the grass.”

Dispatcher: “Oh, my, okay, alright, I will go ahead and have them head that way.”

Caller: “Okay”

Dispatcher: “Alright, thank you.”

An Autopsy was performed on Wahl’s body last week. But Florence County Coroner Keith Von Lutcken told us her cause of death is “pending additional post-molten studies.”

Wahl had been visiting family in Myrtle Beach.

Sheridan Wahl’s mother, Kelly Darment Wahl said she is heartbroken “beyond belief” over the family’s loss.

Kelly Wahl said her last contact with her daughter was via FaceTime at about 1 p.m. that day. Sheridan, who was a student at the University of South Florida, told her mother she was at a store on S. Ocean Boulevard and was trying to rent a scooter.

Sheridan also told her mother she was coming home during that call. Her mother told her to at least stay the night and not drive so far back to Tampa. That was the last time they spoke. Calls to her phone went to voicemail after that.

Kelly Wahl told police Sheridan’s father, whom she came to visit in Myrtle Beach but never saw, was out riding with a friend trying to find Sheridan all day.

Kelly Wahl shared the news of her daughter’s death on Facebook: “We are heartbroken beyond belief to share the news that our beloved Sheridan Lynne Wahl has passed. Sheridan was our cherished and loving daughter, sister, niece and friend. She will be missed more than words can ever express.”

College student’s cause of death still unclear after her car was found torched, SC officials say

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Rowan County deputy dies due to COVID-19

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy has died due to COVID-19. The Sheriff’s Office says Master Deputy William (Billy) Marsh passed away early Sunday morning. He had been hospitalized due to COVID since September 30, 2021. Master Deputy Marsh has been with the Rowan County Sheriff’s […]
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
City
Scranton, SC
City
Florence, SC
Florence County, SC
Government
City
Pamplico, SC
Florence County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Florence County, SC
WNCT

Teens from Greenville, Tarboro killed in shooting, crash in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Fayetteville police were investigating an early-morning crash on Sunday that killed two teens from Eastern North Carolina. Police responded just before 3 a.m. Sunday to a shooting that resulted in a vehicle crash on Gillespie Street, near Owen Drive in Fayetteville. Joshua Reddick, 19, of Greenville, and Devon Hargrove, 18, of […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WNCT

Onslow County man charged with selling illegal mushrooms, facing other drug-related charges

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An Onslow County man is facing several drug-related charges after police said they saw him selling illegal mushrooms. An investigation was opened after the members of the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit received tips that Shakeem Antonio Soto was selling Psilocybin mushrooms in the Jacksonville area. On Oct. 8, […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Fire station hit by gunfire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — According to Champaign Firefighters Local 1260, several gunshots were fired and hit Station 1 firehouse late Saturday night. It was an alarming realization for the men and women of Champaign Fire Station 1. “One of the last calls, we ran close to 5 or 6 in...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News13#Facetime
WNCT

Following Brian Laundrie speculation, officials say body found along Blue Ridge Parkway ‘not tied to other investigations’

BLOWING ROCK, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Preliminary information gathered by authorities suggests the body found along the Blue Ridge Parkway over the weekend is not related to any other ongoing investigations following speculation the body found may have been that of Brian Laundrie, the National Parks Service said Monday. Around 1 p.m. on Saturday, […]
BLOWING ROCK, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
WNCT

Firefighters help deliver ‘beautiful baby boy’ in Archdale

ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — A family got a very special delivery, and they’ve got a team of firefighters in Archdale to thank. During shift change on Friday morning, Guil-Rand Fire Department Engine 391 crews from two different shifts helped out as a family welcomed a baby boy. The fire department shared a photo of Firefighters […]
ARCHDALE, NC
WNCT

Homeless woman charged with choking teen outside Queens restaurant: NYPD

QUEENS, N.Y. — Police arrested a homeless woman on Saturday after she allegedly choked a 16-year-old girl while the teen sat at an outdoor dining table in Queens earlier this week. The chilling incident, which was caught on surveillance video, happened on Monday just after 5:20 p.m. at a sushi restaurant on Ditmars Boulevard, near […]
QUEENS, NY
WNCT

10 hiking trails in South Carolina

There are dozens of beautiful, scenic trails to hike in the state of South Carolina from the Upstate to the Low Country. Here are ten options for both the most experienced hikers and those just looking for a nice, easy stroll.
LIFESTYLE
WNCT

WNCT

1K+
Followers
657
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy