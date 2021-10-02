For a third month in a row, Linux remains above 1% on the Steam Hardware Survey

Going by the last time Valve told us what their monthly active user count was, we can guesstimate that there's around 1,264,200 monthly active users for Linux on Steam. Still not really clear why we are seeing this surge in users. It's quite likely it's as a result of the Steam Deck, which has given Steam Play Proton and Linux more advertising direct from Valve and the wider media. We've seen a lot more posts about people trying out Linux across various social networks, Reddit and more. Regardless of the reason though, it is of course a really great thing to see more people trying out Linux for gaming, work and more. Hopefully this will continue!