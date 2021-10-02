Sold-out Kroger Field will be first SEC road test for Jones, several Gators

Gators Offense: A- The Gators had a pedestrian (for them) 181 yards rushing, but that was because they were determined to get their passing attack out of first gear. Emory Jones came in averaging 6.5 yards per reception. That popped to 19.5 yards against Vandy, which is the kind of team you can experiment with. Jones overthrew a wide-open Ricky Wells one time, but he had five passes cover 25 yards or more. A banged-up line gave him plenty of time to throw, though the Gators are still having trouble with the seemingly simple task of getting plays off. And remember the quarterback controversy with Jones and Anthony Richardson? Well, forget it. Jones’ ability to read coverages firmly establishes him as the No. 1 QB.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO