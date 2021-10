The KFC Japan Garlic Soy Sauce Chicken is being launched by the brand as a limited-edition offering that will provide consumers with a snack to pick up that has a bit of a kick that's perfect for the upcoming fall season. The menu item consists of boneless fried chicken that has been marinated in a garlic soy sauce before being covered with additional fried garlic chips, herbs and spices.The chicken snack can be purchased on its own or as part of a meal with fries and a drink for ¥820 JPY.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO