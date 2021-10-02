Extra-Smooth Female-Founded Tequilas
Curamia Tequila has officially launched in the United States with 'Tequila Blanco,' an all-natural, 100% blue agave tequila that boasts an exceptionally smooth finish. The new tequila expression comes from renowned chef Dafna Mizrahi, who hails from Jalisco, Mexico -- the tequila capital of the world. According to the company, Curamia represents the culmination of Mizrahi's journey to craft the smoothest tequila on the market. In addition, this premium spirit was crafted in adherence to the chef's spirit-making philosophy, which emphasizes the power of sustainability, authenticity, and craftsmanship.www.trendhunter.com
