Extra-Smooth Female-Founded Tequilas

Connecticut Distributors, Inc. (CDI), highlighted Tanteo Tequila during a cocktail showcase at Mix Rooftop & Bar at Sift Bakeshop in Mystic on Aug. 17. During the Taste of the Pepper event, guests were invited to add their choice of a jalapeño, habanero or chipotle pepper to their Tanteo Tequila margaritas. Guests also enjoyed assorted appetizers, wine, beer and signature cocktails, while violinist Big Lux provided music for the evening’s festivities. Guests were treated to giveaways, and a cookbook signing, all while enjoying the venue’s views of the Mystic River. A portion of the event proceeds benefited The Westerly Library and Groton Human Services. Owned and operated by a co-operative of agave farmers, each bottle of Tanteo Tequila is distilled, infused and bottled by hand in the hills of Jalisco, Mexico. Tanteo Tequila is crafted with spicy and classic margaritas in mind, available in Blanco, Jalapeño, Chipotle and Habanero expressions.

12 DAYS AGO