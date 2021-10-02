CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Extra-Smooth Female-Founded Tequilas

By Niko Pajkovic
TrendHunter.com
 9 days ago

Curamia Tequila has officially launched in the United States with 'Tequila Blanco,' an all-natural, 100% blue agave tequila that boasts an exceptionally smooth finish. The new tequila expression comes from renowned chef Dafna Mizrahi, who hails from Jalisco, Mexico -- the tequila capital of the world. According to the company, Curamia represents the culmination of Mizrahi's journey to craft the smoothest tequila on the market. In addition, this premium spirit was crafted in adherence to the chef's spirit-making philosophy, which emphasizes the power of sustainability, authenticity, and craftsmanship.

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kokomo Tribune

'Middle of Nowhere' food truck opens selling Chicago-style eats

Want to eat some authentic Chicago-style sandwiches? Then it’s time to head to “The Middle of Nowhere.”. Nowhere just happens to be located inside a food truck at the intersection of Indiana 19 and 26, sitting miles from any town and surrounded by cornfields. And owner Staci Haus said nowhere...
CHICAGO, IL
TrendHunter.com

Clean Additive-Free Tequilas

In the search for a clean, gluten-free spirit to fit her active lifestyle, Mara Smith found herself unsatisfied and set out to create a solution of her own by founding Inspiro Tequila. This ultra-premium tequila is a new option on the market that's free from additives and it's finely crafted from 100% Blue Weber Agave.
DRINKS
thebeveragejournal.com

Tanteo Tequila Adds Spice to Mystic Fundraiser

Connecticut Distributors, Inc. (CDI), highlighted Tanteo Tequila during a cocktail showcase at Mix Rooftop & Bar at Sift Bakeshop in Mystic on Aug. 17. During the Taste of the Pepper event, guests were invited to add their choice of a jalapeño, habanero or chipotle pepper to their Tanteo Tequila margaritas. Guests also enjoyed assorted appetizers, wine, beer and signature cocktails, while violinist Big Lux provided music for the evening’s festivities. Guests were treated to giveaways, and a cookbook signing, all while enjoying the venue’s views of the Mystic River. A portion of the event proceeds benefited The Westerly Library and Groton Human Services. Owned and operated by a co-operative of agave farmers, each bottle of Tanteo Tequila is distilled, infused and bottled by hand in the hills of Jalisco, Mexico. Tanteo Tequila is crafted with spicy and classic margaritas in mind, available in Blanco, Jalapeño, Chipotle and Habanero expressions.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
vinepair.com

The Secret to Aged Tequila Flavor Is Patience and Time, Not Additives

There’s something magical about putting a spirit inside a barrel and letting it age for months, or even years, until it becomes something entirely different. It’s almost like a little bit of alchemy is taking place as the liquid quietly interacts with the wood in ways we can’t see but will definitely enjoy at a later date. But the truth is that this isn’t alchemy or magic at all. On the contrary, it’s the confluence of science and natural processes, a great deal of patience, and the slow, inexorable creep of time.
DRINKS
vinepair.com

Agave Activists Are Working to Preserve Mexican Lands as Tequila and Mezcal Boom

From absinthe-hoarding absintheurs to hype-chasing bourbon taters, great drinks inspire great passions just about everywhere. But beyond aficionados, collectors, and fans, the world of tequila and other agave-based spirits is on another level entirely. Concerned about tequila’s impact on the natural world, like the long-nosed bats that would normally pollinate...
DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Sanitary Tequila Seltzers

The Volley Tequila Seltzer underwent a packaging update to ensure a clean and sanitary drinking experience. The clean beverage now boasts a distinctive foil topper. Drinkers are reassured that the top of the can is free of any bacteria, which uncovered canned beverages often encounter during the supply chain process.
DRINKS
notquitenigella.com

Tequila Daisy Takeaway, Barangaroo

Tequila Daisy is the newest restaurant located at Barangaroo from the team at Banksii. The colourfully signposted Mexican-inspired restaurant is currently open for takeaway. There are tacos, Mexican chilli crab in a bag and of course a range of margaritas!. Hamish Ingham the chef behind Tequila Daisy along with his...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Beverages#Curamia Tequila
matadornetwork.com

This pechuga tequila is the first to be distilled with turkey

There are many types of tequilas out there made by a wide range of producers. There is only one, however, that’s made with a turkey breast suspended in the still: Maestro Dobel’s Pavito. Using turkey, chicken, or another meat during distillation is traditionally only done with mezcals. The resulting spirits...
DRINKS
edmondoutlook.com

Yo Pablo Tacos & Tequila

Every day at Yo Pablo is ‘Taco Tuesday’ because everything on this inventive menu is something to celebrate! Think fresh, handmade ingredients, unique sauces and meticulous preparation. These are next level tacos. And they’re the reason this lively spot is the hot new go-to for family meals or hanging out with friends.
EDMOND, OK
travelweekly.com

Tequila is named Latin America's first Smart Tourist Destination

Tequila, the town in Jalisco that gave its name to its most famous export, has become certified as the first Smart Tourist Destination in Mexico and Latin America. The designation is given by the Smart Tourist Destination, a project that recognizes destinations that have cutting-edge technological infrastructure and guarantee sustainable development.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Robb Report

The 7 Best New Tequilas to Sip This Fall

Forget about that traditional salt licking, lime-sucking “bump” the next time you take a sip of tequila. That is so 2020. Guests attending the recent Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, Colorado this past September were surprised with an updated gourmet awakening where, upon entering The Little Nell hotel’s Ajax Tavern patio, culinary director Matt Zubrod was handing out what looked like black-rimmed glasses of chilled vodka. Except it wasn’t vodka, it was La Adelita Single Estate Cristalino and the glasses were rimmed with a special caviar salt created by Chef Zubrod specifically to complement the Cristalino, which—instead of a...
DRINKS
advancedmixology.com

Tequila Highball Recipe

No matter what time of year it is, there's always a good reason to get together with friends. A nice concoction that you can whip up in minutes is the Tequila Highball cocktail. Not only does this drink taste great, but it’s also pretty simple to make!. Author:. Advanced Mixology.
FOOD & DRINKS
Norwalk Hour

New Tex-Mex restaurant, tequila bar opens in SoNo

Taco House, new Tex-Mex restaurant and tequila bar has opened its doors on Washington Street in South Norwalk, with a grand opening planned for Sunday. Taco House’s Director of Marketing, Antonio Maldonado, touted the bar’s menu of spirits and tacos “We have amazing tequilas that have not been in the region,” he said.
NORWALK, CT
Paste Magazine

Tasting: 3 Tequilas from Patsch Tequila (Blanco, Reposado, Extra Añejo)

There’s a fine line you walk in designing a new spirits brand between “wanting to stand out” and falling head-over-heels into gimmickry that is meant to sell the product. Sometimes, the aspect that makes a brand unique in the eyes of the consumer is meant to be the liquid within the bottle. Perhaps less inspiring is a brand that simply looks at packaging as a chief way to make a drinker think “I wonder what that is.”
DRINKS
just-drinks.com

Cuervo’s Maestro Dobel 50 1969 Tequila – Product Launch

Category – Spirits, Tequila, ‘Extra Añejo’, 40% abv. Price – In the UK, SRP of GBP895 (US$1,220) per 1.75-litre decanter. Cuervo is preparing the release of an ultra-high-end expression from Tequila brand Maestro Dobel. Launching in Mexico and the UK next month, ahead of a wider roll-out later this year,...
DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Festive Fresh Hop IPAs

As we approach the holiday season, Sierra Nevada is helping fans get into the festive spirit with the relaunch of its Celebration. First brewed in 1981, the family-owned brewery is bringing back this fresh-hop IPA, marking its 40th anniversary. Available nationwide in mid-October, Celebration Ale features fresh hops (the first of the season) and boasts notes of malty caramel, pine, and citrus. The beverage is great for fall and winter with its warm and indulgent flavor profile.
DRINKS
drinkhacker.com

Review: Sagamore Spirit Rye Tequila Finish

Baltimore’s Sagamore Spirit continues its ambitious yet strange finishing program with a new Distiller’s Select release that sees its straight rye whiskey finished in extra anejo tequila barrels. There’ s no word on how long the spirit is finished (or even how old it is before going into the tequila cask), or the name of the distillery that provided the tequila barrels. That’s a lot of mystery — although we know the original rye comes from MGP, despite the company producing its own new make spirit now — but let’s put all that out of mind as we tuck into this new release.
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy