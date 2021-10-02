CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hanover County, NC

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-03 04:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-03 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

Rip Current Statement issued for Dukes by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 16:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Dukes HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Massachusetts, Dukes County. In Rhode Island, Block Island. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
DUKES COUNTY, MA
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-11 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 3 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Low-lying roads and locations along the Intracoastal Waterway and adjacent tidal creeks may observe minor coastal flooding. Check with local officials for any road closures or impacts. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Affected areas listed are based on average tide conditions. Additional locations may experience flooding during periods of heavy rainfall, high winds, or other factors. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Mercer Pier at Wrightsville Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 8.0 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/12 PM 6.2 1.7 0.8 2 Minor 12/12 AM 5.0 0.5 0.8 2 None 12/01 PM 6.0 1.5 0.8 2 Minor 13/01 AM 4.9 0.4 0.9 2 None 13/02 PM 5.9 1.4 0.8 2 None
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland New Hanover by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-11 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland New Hanover COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...The lower Cape Fear River including downtown Wilmington. * WHEN...From noon today to 5 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...The lowest portions of USS North Carolina Road and Battleship Road begin to observe minor coastal flooding. Water begins to spread out of storm drains onto Water Street just south of Market Street in downtown Wilmington. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Affected areas listed are based on average tide conditions. Additional locations may experience flooding during periods of heavy rainfall, high winds, or other factors. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Cape Fear River at Wilmington MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.8 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.8 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 5.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/02 AM 5.1 0.4 0.8 N/A None 11/03 PM 5.5 0.8 0.5 N/A Minor 12/03 AM 4.7 0.0 0.5 N/A None 12/03 PM 5.2 0.5 0.4 N/A None 13/04 AM 4.5 -0.2 0.4 N/A None 13/05 PM 5.2 0.5 0.4 N/A None
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Southern Middlesex, Southern New London by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southern Middlesex; Southern New London COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern New London and Southern Middlesex Counties. In New York, Southeast Suffolk and Northeast Suffolk Counties. * WHEN...From noon EDT today through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Brief minor flooding of the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. In addition, localized beach erosion is expected along the Atlantic beaches of Suffolk County.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, CT
Pender County, NC
New Hanover County, NC
Rip Current Statement issued for Block Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 16:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Block Island HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Massachusetts, Dukes County. In Rhode Island, Block Island. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, RI
Special Weather Statement issued for Crittenden, Henderson, McLean, Union, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 16:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Crittenden; Henderson; McLean; Union; Webster Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Wabash, Warrick, Gibson, Vanderburgh, Posey, Pike, Henderson, Crittenden, western McLean, Union and Webster Counties through 500 PM CDT At 353 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles east of Lancaster to near Mount Vernon IN to near Marion KY. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Kasson and Blairsville around 405 PM CDT. Melody Hill and Darmstadt around 410 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Haubstadt, Dixon, Fort Branch, Corydon, Lynnville, Robards, Oakland City, Henderson and Winslow. This includes the following highways Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 128 and 148. Interstate 69 in Indiana between Mile Markers 1 and 52. Interstate 64 in Indiana between Mile Markers 6 and 42. Audubon Parkway between Mile Markers 1 and 11. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY
Hard Freeze Warning issued for Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 20:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MDT TUESDAY HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected mainly in the Bicknell and Loa areas. For the Hard Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 23 possible. * WHERE...Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity. * WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 8 PM this evening to noon MDT Tuesday. For the Hard Freeze Watch, from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
GARFIELD COUNTY, UT
Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 16:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Northern central and northeastern beaches of Puerto Rico, Culebra, and eastern St. Croix. * WHEN...Until 6 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland New Hanover by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 14:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-11 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland New Hanover COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON ALONG THE CAPE FEAR RIVER * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...The lower Cape Fear River including downtown Wilmington. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...The lowest portions of USS North Carolina Road and Battleship Road begin to observe minor coastal flooding. Water begins to spread out of storm drains onto Water Street just south of Market Street in downtown Wilmington. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Affected areas listed are based on average tide conditions. Additional locations may experience flooding during periods of heavy rainfall, high winds, or other factors. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Cape Fear River at Wilmington MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.8 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.8 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 5.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/02 PM 5.7 1.0 0.7 N/A Minor 12/03 AM 4.8 0.1 0.6 N/A None 12/04 PM 5.4 0.7 0.5 N/A None 13/04 AM 4.5 -0.2 0.4 N/A None 13/05 PM 5.2 0.5 0.4 N/A None 14/05 AM 4.6 -0.1 0.4 N/A None
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
Freeze Warning issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Northeastern Mendocino Interior County. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
GLENN COUNTY, CA
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 16:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Target Area: New Castle COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Salem. In Delaware, New Castle. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads along tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware River at Reedy Point MLLW Categories - Minor 7.2 ft, Moderate 8.2 ft, Major 9.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 2.4 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 11/04 PM 8.0 2.2 1.7 Minor 12/04 AM 7.0 1.2 1.8 None 12/05 PM 7.5 1.7 1.4 Minor 13/05 AM 6.2 0.4 1.1 None 13/06 PM 7.0 1.2 1.0 None 14/06 AM 5.9 0.1 0.9 None
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Delaware Beaches, Inland Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-12 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Delaware Beaches; Inland Sussex MINOR FLOODING ALONG BARNEGAT BAY AND LITTLE ASSAWOMAN BAY INTO TONIGHT * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Barnegat Bay and the tidal waterways that flow into it, and Little Assawoman Bay and the tidal waterways that flow into it. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Minor roadway flooding is possible. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 11/03 PM 6.4 1.8 2.0 Minor 12/02 AM 5.9 1.2 2.1 None 12/02 PM 6.6 2.0 1.6 Minor 13/03 AM 5.0 0.3 1.3 None 13/03 PM 6.1 1.5 1.2 Minor 14/04 AM 4.8 0.2 1.1 None Barnegat Bay at Barnegat Light MLLW Categories - Minor 3.5 ft, Moderate 4.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.0 ft, Moderate 2.0 ft, Major 3.0 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 12/01 AM 3.7 1.2 1.5 Minor 12/01 PM 4.0 1.5 1.1 Minor 13/02 AM 3.0 0.5 0.9 None 13/02 PM 3.5 1.0 0.7 Minor 14/03 AM 2.8 0.3 0.7 None
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Severe Weather Statement issued for Tazewell by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 15:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Tazewell A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL FULTON...WEST CENTRAL TAZEWELL AND NORTH CENTRAL MASON COUNTIES At 358 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near St. David, or 8 miles northeast of Havana, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Liverpool, Little America and Goofy Ridge. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
Severe Weather Statement issued for Fulton, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 15:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Fulton; Mason THE TORNADO WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL FULTON...WEST CENTRAL TAZEWELL AND NORTH CENTRAL MASON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 415 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for central and west central Illinois.
FULTON COUNTY, IL
Severe Weather Statement issued for Menard by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 15:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Menard THE TORNADO WARNING FOR WESTERN MENARD COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for central Illinois.
MENARD COUNTY, IL
Severe Weather Statement issued for Sangamon by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 15:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Sangamon A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR WESTERN MENARD AND NORTHWESTERN SANGAMON COUNTIES At 348 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located over Tallula, or 14 miles east of Virginia, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Petersburg. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Salem by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 16:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Target Area: Salem COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Salem. In Delaware, New Castle. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads along tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware River at Reedy Point MLLW Categories - Minor 7.2 ft, Moderate 8.2 ft, Major 9.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 2.4 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 11/04 PM 8.0 2.2 1.7 Minor 12/04 AM 7.0 1.2 1.8 None 12/05 PM 7.5 1.7 1.4 Minor 13/05 AM 6.2 0.4 1.1 None 13/06 PM 7.0 1.2 1.0 None 14/06 AM 5.9 0.1 0.9 None

