Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 16:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Crittenden; Henderson; McLean; Union; Webster Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Wabash, Warrick, Gibson, Vanderburgh, Posey, Pike, Henderson, Crittenden, western McLean, Union and Webster Counties through 500 PM CDT At 353 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles east of Lancaster to near Mount Vernon IN to near Marion KY. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Kasson and Blairsville around 405 PM CDT. Melody Hill and Darmstadt around 410 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Haubstadt, Dixon, Fort Branch, Corydon, Lynnville, Robards, Oakland City, Henderson and Winslow. This includes the following highways Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 128 and 148. Interstate 69 in Indiana between Mile Markers 1 and 52. Interstate 64 in Indiana between Mile Markers 6 and 42. Audubon Parkway between Mile Markers 1 and 11. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
