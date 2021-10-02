CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown County, SC

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-02 10:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-02 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. In North Carolina, Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Dukes by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 16:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Dukes HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Massachusetts, Dukes County. In Rhode Island, Block Island. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
DUKES COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 16:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Northern central and northeastern beaches of Puerto Rico, Culebra, and eastern St. Croix. * WHEN...Until 6 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Ocean, Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-12 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Ocean; Ocean MINOR FLOODING ALONG BARNEGAT BAY AND LITTLE ASSAWOMAN BAY INTO TONIGHT * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Barnegat Bay and the tidal waterways that flow into it, and Little Assawoman Bay and the tidal waterways that flow into it. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Minor roadway flooding is possible. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 11/03 PM 6.4 1.8 2.0 Minor 12/02 AM 5.9 1.2 2.1 None 12/02 PM 6.6 2.0 1.6 Minor 13/03 AM 5.0 0.3 1.3 None 13/03 PM 6.1 1.5 1.2 Minor 14/04 AM 4.8 0.2 1.1 None Barnegat Bay at Barnegat Light MLLW Categories - Minor 3.5 ft, Moderate 4.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.0 ft, Moderate 2.0 ft, Major 3.0 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 12/01 AM 3.7 1.2 1.5 Minor 12/01 PM 4.0 1.5 1.1 Minor 13/02 AM 3.0 0.5 0.9 None 13/02 PM 3.5 1.0 0.7 Minor 14/03 AM 2.8 0.3 0.7 None
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Hard Freeze Warning issued for Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 20:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MDT TUESDAY HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected mainly in the Bicknell and Loa areas. For the Hard Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 23 possible. * WHERE...Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity. * WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 8 PM this evening to noon MDT Tuesday. For the Hard Freeze Watch, from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
GARFIELD COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crittenden, Henderson, McLean, Union, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 16:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Crittenden; Henderson; McLean; Union; Webster Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Wabash, Warrick, Gibson, Vanderburgh, Posey, Pike, Henderson, Crittenden, western McLean, Union and Webster Counties through 500 PM CDT At 353 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles east of Lancaster to near Mount Vernon IN to near Marion KY. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Kasson and Blairsville around 405 PM CDT. Melody Hill and Darmstadt around 410 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Haubstadt, Dixon, Fort Branch, Corydon, Lynnville, Robards, Oakland City, Henderson and Winslow. This includes the following highways Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 128 and 148. Interstate 69 in Indiana between Mile Markers 1 and 52. Interstate 64 in Indiana between Mile Markers 6 and 42. Audubon Parkway between Mile Markers 1 and 11. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fountain, Montgomery, Parke by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 17:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-11 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Fountain; Montgomery; Parke A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FOUNTAIN...NORTHERN PARKE AND WESTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES At 507 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northeast of Rockville, or 16 miles southwest of Crawfordsville, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Broadcast media. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Wallace, Alamo and Shades State Park around 515 PM EDT. Waynetown around 520 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Crawfordsville and Wingate. This includes Interstate 74 between mile markers 22 and 39. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FOUNTAIN COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Block Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 16:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Block Island HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Massachusetts, Dukes County. In Rhode Island, Block Island. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, RI
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Dukes by NWS

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Menard by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 15:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Menard THE TORNADO WARNING FOR WESTERN MENARD COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for central Illinois.
MENARD COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 17:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-11 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Osceola A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL OSCEOLA COUNTY At 505 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles south of Cadillac, or 5 miles east of Tustin, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Highland... Dighton TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Tazewell by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 15:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Tazewell A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL FULTON...WEST CENTRAL TAZEWELL AND NORTH CENTRAL MASON COUNTIES At 358 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near St. David, or 8 miles northeast of Havana, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Liverpool, Little America and Goofy Ridge. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 17:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-12 01:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area; Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM AKDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts of 50 to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area and Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area including Sitka, Port Alexander, Craig, and Hydaburg. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 1 AM AKDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect the strongest winds to occur between 6 PM and 10 PM tonight. A wind shift from SE to SW is expected as the front passes through.
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 17:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-11 17:25:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Osceola THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL OSCEOLA COUNTY HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 16:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Target Area: New Castle COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Salem. In Delaware, New Castle. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads along tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware River at Reedy Point MLLW Categories - Minor 7.2 ft, Moderate 8.2 ft, Major 9.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 2.4 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 11/04 PM 8.0 2.2 1.7 Minor 12/04 AM 7.0 1.2 1.8 None 12/05 PM 7.5 1.7 1.4 Minor 13/05 AM 6.2 0.4 1.1 None 13/06 PM 7.0 1.2 1.0 None 14/06 AM 5.9 0.1 0.9 None
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sangamon by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 15:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Sangamon A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR WESTERN MENARD AND NORTHWESTERN SANGAMON COUNTIES At 348 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located over Tallula, or 14 miles east of Virginia, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Petersburg. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Parke by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-14 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Parke A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FOUNTAIN...NORTHERN PARKE AND WESTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES At 507 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northeast of Rockville, or 16 miles southwest of Crawfordsville, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Broadcast media. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Wallace, Alamo and Shades State Park around 515 PM EDT. Waynetown around 520 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Crawfordsville and Wingate. This includes Interstate 74 between mile markers 22 and 39. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PARKE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Tazewell by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 15:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Tazewell THE TORNADO WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL FULTON...WEST CENTRAL TAZEWELL AND NORTH CENTRAL MASON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 415 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for central and west central Illinois.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Fulton, Mason, Tazewell by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 15:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Fulton; Mason; Tazewell A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL FULTON...WEST CENTRAL TAZEWELL AND NORTH CENTRAL MASON COUNTIES At 358 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near St. David, or 8 miles northeast of Havana, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Liverpool, Little America and Goofy Ridge. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
FULTON COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Delaware, Lower Bucks, Philadelphia by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-11 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Target Area: Delaware; Lower Bucks; Philadelphia COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Gloucester, Camden and Northwestern Burlington. In Pennsylvania, Delaware, Lower Bucks and Philadelphia. * WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads along tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware River at Philadelphia MLLW Categories - Minor 8.2 ft, Moderate 9.2 ft, Major 10.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 11/06 PM 8.7 2.0 1.5 Minor 12/07 AM 7.5 0.8 1.5 None 12/07 PM 8.3 1.6 1.3 Minor 13/08 AM 6.9 0.2 1.0 None 13/08 PM 7.9 1.2 1.0 None 14/09 AM 6.7 0.0 0.8 None Delaware River at Burlington MLLW Categories - Minor 9.3 ft, Moderate 10.3 ft, Major 11.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 2.6 ft, Major 3.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 11/07 PM 10.0 2.3 1.2 Minor 12/08 AM 8.8 1.1 1.3 None 12/08 PM 9.6 1.9 1.1 Minor 13/09 AM 8.1 0.4 0.8 None 13/09 PM 9.1 1.4 0.8 None 14/10 AM 7.9 0.2 0.7 None
PHILADELPHIA, PA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Parke by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-14 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Parke A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FOUNTAIN...CENTRAL PARKE AND WESTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES At 501 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rockville, or 22 miles southwest of Crawfordsville, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Waveland around 510 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Wallace, Alamo, Shades State Park, Waynetown, Crawfordsville and Wingate. This includes Interstate 74 between mile markers 21 and 39. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PARKE COUNTY, IN

