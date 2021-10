Commentary: Democrats in the New Mexico Legislature will soon have to choose between good government and good politics. On the side of good government is the New Mexico Citizen Redistricting Committee, a seven-member board headed by former Supreme Court Justice Edward Chavez, which has been holding public meetings throughout the state to gather input from residents to guide the redrawing of political district maps, as required every 10 year after the census.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 3 HOURS AGO