CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

2021 September Mad River Valley Real Estate Driven by Data

By The Village
The Valley Reporter
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reprinted courtesy of Mad River Valley Real Estate.) We’re feeling cooler temperatures and the leaves are starting to change color as we approach one of the most beautiful times of year here in the Mad River Valley. What has not seemed too cool at all is the real estate market. Inventory continues to be at historic low levels and when properties get listed there is generally a mad rush to get in and compete from buyers near and far.

www.valleyreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
WestfairOnline

HGAR shows strong Q3 for Lower Hudson Valley real estate

Residential real estate activity in Westchester, Putnam, Rockland and Orange counties was so good in the third quarter of 2021 that the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors said it ”surpassed historically high third quarter sales figures of 2020.”. HGAR has released its report on third quarter real estate activity using...
ORANGE, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Sales#River Valley#Home Sales#Condominium
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County real estate transactions: September 17-October 5

Columbia County real estate transactions recorded September 17-October 5 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. A 1,925 SF house and 0.68 acre on Old El Dorado Road...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
KTEN.com

What Is a Living Trust in Real Estate?

While no one wants to think about his or her own death, planning for the inevitable is an important part of protecting your assets and those you love. There are a few important legal steps you can take to prepare for the future of your estate, one of which may include the creation of a living trust. Here’s a look at what a living trust is, what sort of protections it offers to you and your loved ones and whether or not it needs to be part of your unique estate plan.
REAL ESTATE
hudsonvalleystylemagazine.com

Are you looking for a new real estate photography studio in the Hudson Valley?

Are you looking for a new real estate photography studio in the Hudson Valley? Consider Duncan Avenue Std. We are the best Hudson Valley-based real estate photography studio. Our team of world-class photographers, videographers, and drone pilots will capture your home in its best light. You can trust us to deliver high-quality images that make your listings stand out from the rest. We also offer dusk photography services so you can show off those gorgeous sunsets!
PHOTOGRAPHY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
The Post and Courier

Real Estate News

According to a recent study by SmartAsset.com, South Carolina ranked high for places across the country that are receiving the “most incoming investments sectors in business, real estate, government and the local economy as a whole.”. The study considered the number of businesses established in each location for a three-year...
CHARLESTON, SC
theberkshireedge.com

Welcome to Real Estate Friday!

Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – Make the Berkshires your own without delay in this beautiful move-in ready home offered by Claudia Laslie and Sarah Dixon of Lance Vermeulen Real Estate. What’s on the Market – An...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
napavalleylifemagazine.com

Napa Tracy Style — NAPA VALLEY REAL ESTATE SPECIALIST

In today’s real estate landscape, many people are asking if this is the right time to sell their home. Whether it is a principal residence or an investment property, the answer is a resounding yes!. Buyer demand is considered very strong due to low-interest rates, low housing inventory, and the...
NAPA, CA
baybusinessnews.com

Real Estate Highlights

According to AL.com, a developer paid $6.5 million for the former Romar Beach Baptist Church at 23370 Perdido Beach Boulevard in Orange Beach, said court records. David Milstead of Bellator Commercial and Steve Henry of Bellator Real Estate & Development handled the transaction. In Daphne, Palmetto Infusion, an infusion therapy center, has opened in 3,770-ft2 in Daphne Commons on Highway 90, according to Buff Teague and Emily Miller of JLL, who represented the landlord. Jeremy Milling of Milling Commercial Realty worked for the tenant. In Loxley, Sweet Tease Hair Studio has leased 1,200 ft2 of space in Loxley Shopping Center on North Hickory Street, according to Nathan Handmacher of Stirling Properties, who represented the landlord.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
Community Impact Houston

Bellaire-Meyerland-West University Place real estate: See some of the properties that sold in September

Homes that sold in September in the Bellaire-Meyerland-West University Place area included high-end contemporary-style homes, a French traditional home first constructed in 1963 that was extensively renovated in 2020 and 2021, and a new construction featuring large windows and luxury amenities throughout. View the highlighted homes this month in the...
BELLAIRE, TX
KTAR News

Valley real estate agent lists luxury properties accepting cryptocurrency from buyers

PHOENIX — A Valley real estate agent has listed four luxury condominiums with the seller allowing the option of cryptocurrency as payment. The four condominiums located in Scottsdale range in price from $1 million to just over $2 million and are part of the portfolio of family investment group Hudye Group, according to a press release, with luxury estate specialist Johnathon De Young of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty representing the group.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
wagmtv.com

Real Estate Matters : 9.21.2021

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -While the home buying process might seem complex at first, the more you know about it, the smoother the ride may be. Shawn Cunningham reports in this week’s Real Estate Matters. Looking for an idea that will hit the nail on the head...consider this. A worthy...
REAL ESTATE
probuilder.com

The Hottest Real Estate Markets Are …

The average median home list price in the 20 hottest markets, spread out across 17 states, was just $299,000 in August, according to Realtor.com, compared with the national median price tag of $380,000. The common thread in Realtor.com’s list of the hottest real estate markets is these small and mid-sized...
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy