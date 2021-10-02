2021 September Mad River Valley Real Estate Driven by Data
(Reprinted courtesy of Mad River Valley Real Estate.) We’re feeling cooler temperatures and the leaves are starting to change color as we approach one of the most beautiful times of year here in the Mad River Valley. What has not seemed too cool at all is the real estate market. Inventory continues to be at historic low levels and when properties get listed there is generally a mad rush to get in and compete from buyers near and far.www.valleyreporter.com
