MEXICO CITY — The majority of the children were unaccompanied by a parent or legal guardian, officials said. Most of the migrants were from Guatemala. The three trucks were stopped at a military checkpoint in Tamaulipas, a violence-riddled state bordering Texas. Despite the containers being sealed, immigration officials heard voices inside, federal authorities said. Through an X-ray examination they found silhouettes inside. When they opened the containers, they found the migrants, hungry and thirsty.

