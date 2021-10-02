CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

When Karl Lagerfeld met Zaha Hadid: Suzanne Trocmé on Wallpaper’s most memorable shoot

By Suzanne Trocmé
Wallpaper*
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are so many memories over a quarter of a century – from the young talent we as a team have nurtured between the pages, to some of the most extraordinary creative minds in the world. But my personal favourite moments have been those where serendipity has had its play. The most memorable was the tenth-anniversary shoot (W*92) across a few double-page spreads, where the idea was to ask fashion designers whom they most admired in architecture, and then to have the pairs photographed together by an art photographer, bringing together as many disciplines as possible that the magazine addresses.

www.wallpaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa wows in a curve-hugging red skirt you’ll want asap

Kelly Ripa has been transitioning seamlessly into fall in the past couple of weeks with her showstopping ensembles and she’s showing no signs of slowing down any time soon. The daytime TV host stunned yet again as she hit the Live With Kelly and Ryan stage wearing a crimson red Roland Mouret pencil skirt paired with a crisp white button-down top.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Salma Hayek, 55, Goes Makeup-Free While Snuggling Up To Her Husband In Cute Photo

The Mexican-American actress looked stunning as she cozied up to her hubby, François-Henri Pinault, on a scenic boat ride. Salma Hayek is the true definition of a natural beauty. The 55-year-old actress showed once again that age is but a number when she went makeup-free for a stunning selfie she took with husband François-Henri Pinault, 59, on Tuesday (Sept. 28). In the snap, the Eternals star cuddled up to her French businessman beau as they enjoyed what seemed to be a romantic boat ride in the ocean. Salma gave the camera a sweet selfie, while François-Henri had a soft grin on his face.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Elite Daily

Cardi B's Custom Rainbow Birkin Bag For Kulture Costs As Much As Your College Tuition

With a quick scroll through Instagram, it’s easy to tell that Cardi B adores her rainbow collection of big-ticket Hermès Birkin bags, which are estimated to be worth millions. A combination of style and investment, the luxury accessory brand typically requires an invitation just to shop. And naturally, the “Money” rapper has become synonymous with the brand’s iconic bag, which is regularly seen dotting — nay, filling — her social media posts.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Page Six

The 10 best-dressed celebrities at the 2021 Emmys

The Emmys have returned IRL, along with the major fashion moments we’ve come to expect from television’s biggest night. And from Jennifer Coolidge’s sleek navy gown to Anya Taylor-Joy’s lemon soufflé-like couture confection, Sunday’s red carpet seriously delivered on the style front. Below, the 10 best looks from the 2021...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Billboard

See Jennifer Hudson Celebrate 40th Birthday With Her Own Madame Tussauds Wax Figure

Jennifer Hudson celebrated her 40th birthday on Sunday with a very special (identical) guest: her new wax figure in Madame Tussauds in New York. Madame Tussauds unveiled the new figure during Hudson's party at New York's SUMMIT One Vanderbilt with her close friends, family and, well, her wax self. The figure, which was created by a team of artists in London over the museum's standard six-month period, is now exclusively on display in the popular wax museum in Times Square. Hudson's statue is wearing the Galvan Vera velvet gown that the superstar wore at the 2019 AFI Lifetime Achievement Award in honor of Denzel Washington when she performed "A Change Is Gonna Come," as well as Christian Louboutin heels Hudson herself donated.
CELEBRITIES
Wwd.com

Issey Miyake RTW Spring 2022

Satoshi Kondo turned to traditional craft techniques for this imaginative — and rich — collection of undulating organic shapes and blurred color on loose and flowing silhouettes. The theme was under-the-sea, and models in the show film swayed like tendrils of seaweed in their sculptural knits, or danced on their...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Norman Foster
Person
Roe Ethridge
Person
Tom Ford
Person
Zaha Hadid
Person
Ralph Lauren
Person
Donna Karan
Person
Karl Lagerfeld
Person
Alexander Mcqueen
SheKnows

Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris Jackson Looks Like Pop Royalty in This Candid New Pic From a Vogue Party

Paris is without question the ideal city for memorable fashion looks and trying new trends. The Fashion Capital of the World is home to designer shops, boutiques galore, and of course several fashion shows and celebrations throughout the year. At the recent 100 years of Vogue Paris Celebration, Michael Jackson’s eldest child, daughter Paris Jackson, was spotted looking like total pop star royalty in her gorgeous garb, and we loved every bit of it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
NYLON

The 13 Best-Dressed Celebrities At The Academy Museum Opening Gala

From Olivia Rodrigo in Saint Laurent to Lady Gaga in Schiaparelli. On Saturday, Sept. 25, the long-awaited Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles finally celebrated its grand opening with a celebrity-filled gala, unveiling its movie memorabilia nearly 10 years in the making. Lady Gaga, Riley Keough, Olivia Rodrigo,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Trendalytics: Sheer, Chinos and Animal Prints Top Online Searches

Consumers starved for fashion during the Covid-19 pandemic are making up for lost time. Themes of extravagance and preppy fashion, as well as work attire, have continued to find their way into today’s top trends. Product intelligence company Trendalytics’ newly published report on consumer online searches further confirms the shift. Transparency isn’t just a hot topic for supply chains—it’s also an emerging women’s style that kicked off with Mugler’s sheer catsuits worn by pop stars like Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus and Beyoncé, who wore one on the December cover of British Vogue. The revealing look has traversed categories, with “naked shoes,” or footwear with...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art
Hello Magazine

Pippa Middleton's stunning dress she wore to brother James' wedding is unreal

The wedding of the Duchess of Cambridge's younger brother James was a beautiful affair. The youngest Middleton offspring married Alizée Thevenet on Saturday 11 September, after postponing their wedding day twice due to the pandemic. The beautiful ceremony took place in Bormes-les-Mimosas, famous for being one of the most beautiful...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

David Bowie's widow Iman dances up a storm in stunning goddess dress

Iman wowed at Monday's Metropolitan Museum of Art for the Costume Institute Gala in her bespoke Harris Reed design. While the elaborate caged skirt might have made navigating the red carpet difficult, Iman sashayed down with ease – and she even managed to boogie on the dancefloor later. On Tuesday,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Paris Jackson & Georgia May Jagger, Daughters Of Music Legends, Bond Fashion Week — Photos

The daughters of music icons Mick Jagger and Michael Jackson sat front row together at Vivienne Westwood’s show! See the pics of Georgia May and Paris. Mick Jagger‘s mini-me daughter Georgia May Jagger, 29, and the late Michael Jackson‘s daughter Paris Jackson, 23, have been spotted sitting front row together at Vivienne Westwood‘s Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 runway show. Georgia, whose dad fronted the Rolling Stones, stunned in a strapless gold dress with a sweetheart neckline for the October 1 show. It was adorned with gold sequins and featured a thigh-high slit. She accessorized the gown with towering black stilettos and a pearl clip in her hair.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Paris Jackson Stuns In Blue Dress With Plunging Neckline At Paris Fashion Week — See Pic

The King Of Pop’s daughter looked gorgeous as she arrived in a shining, blue outfit for a fashion show in Paris, France. Paris is in Paris! Paris Jackson, that is. The 23-year-old model and musician looked beautiful, as she arrived at the Vivienne Westwood fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Saturday October 2. Paris was fabulous in the plunging, dark blue gown, which had her many tattoos on her arms and chest on full-display. She also wore a matching pair of bright blue heels, as a man escorted her to the event. She accessorized with a pair of diamond earrings and a peal necklace with a pendant on it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni, 17, Returns to the Runway and Mom Couldn't Be Happier

Watch: Heidi Klum Shares Secret About Christian Siriano's NYFW Show. Heidi Klum's eldest child, Leni Klum, continues to follow in her supermodel mother's footsteps, literally. On Saturday, Sept. 11, the 17-year-old walked the runway at German online retailer About You's Berlin Fashion Week show. And this time, she also appeared as a designer. On the catwalk, she and fellow models showcased designs from her own branded collection, which will be made available to the public in mid-October.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

The 8 Best Dressed Women at the Met Gala

When stars were asked asked to celebrate the American-themed Met Gala, they complied with the dress code — and then some. We were treated to the return of a bustling (and fully vaccinated) red carpet, rife with the kind of all-out, stop-you-in-your-tracks glamour that's been absent for the better part of two years. On Monday night, celebrities reveled in the return of the highly anticipated Met Gala with a set of stunning looks that paid homage to the theme by celebrating American designers, American culture, and some of the country's beloved icons, giving us all a glimpse of the America we love.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy