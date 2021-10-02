When Karl Lagerfeld met Zaha Hadid: Suzanne Trocmé on Wallpaper’s most memorable shoot

There are so many memories over a quarter of a century – from the young talent we as a team have nurtured between the pages, to some of the most extraordinary creative minds in the world. But my personal favourite moments have been those where serendipity has had its play. The most memorable was the tenth-anniversary shoot (W*92) across a few double-page spreads, where the idea was to ask fashion designers whom they most admired in architecture, and then to have the pairs photographed together by an art photographer, bringing together as many disciplines as possible that the magazine addresses.