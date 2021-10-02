CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wole Soyinka's long-awaited third novel isn't his best work

By Keishel Williams
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's been almost 50 years since Wole Soyinka published a novel — 48 years, to be exact. Soyinka — a playwright, novelist, and political activist, among other things, has ensnared the literary world with his genius, going all the way back to 1986 when he became the first Black African writer to win the Nobel Prize in Literature.

One of Nigeria’s most resilient critics of corruption and dictatorship, Soyinka was arrested in 1965 for raiding a radio station at gunpoint, and replacing a tape of a recorded speech by the then-president of Western Nigeria, Ladoke Akintola, with another – accusing Akintola of electoral malpractice. The crime brought two years in solitary confinement for Soyinka, who was released a few months later, then assuming the role of Headmaster and senior lecturer within the English department of the University of Lagos, and Chair of Drama at the University of Ibadan. For his attempts to broker peace in 1967, Soyinka was imprisoned again, remaining there for the duration of the Nigerian Civil War before his eventual release in October 1969. In the face of a deteriorating political situation, Soyinka embarked upon a voluntary exile – first to Paris, and later to Cambridge, where he served as a visiting fellow at Churchill College. It was there that Soyinka would write one of his most celebrated plays to-date, Death and the King's Horseman (1975).
