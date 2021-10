One of the more exciting Windows 11 features Microsoft teased at its announcement event earlier this year was the ability to use Android apps on Windows devices. But if you were excited about Microsoft bringing Android apps to its app store, we've got bad news. Though Windows 11 will be released on Oct. 5 (with a staggered rollout), Android apps won't actually be part of Windows 11 on launch day. A date still hasn't been confirmed for when they will be available to the public.

