Manistee, MI

Looking Back for Oct. 2: Former Manistee native became first woman, non-aviator to assume command of airfield

By Manistee News Advocate
manisteenews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA very distinct honor was awarded to a former Manistee native when Col. Judith Fedder became the first woman and non-aviator to assume command of an airfield. Fedder, who is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gordon Fedder, of Manistee, took command of U.S. Forces and the 65th Air Base Wing in the Azores, Portugal. She relieved Col. Bill Percival on Aug. 4 at a ceremony held at Lajes Field.

