Looking Back for Oct. 2: Former Manistee native became first woman, non-aviator to assume command of airfield

A very distinct honor was awarded to a former Manistee native when Col. Judith Fedder became the first woman and non-aviator to assume command of an airfield. Fedder, who is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gordon Fedder, of Manistee, took command of U.S. Forces and the 65th Air Base Wing in the Azores, Portugal. She relieved Col. Bill Percival on Aug. 4 at a ceremony held at Lajes Field.