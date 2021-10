Although Kent County has many historic houses whose designs have inspired my past articles, as an architect, it is always a special pleasure to feature a modern or contemporary design. When I drove up to tour today’s featured house, I passed by a picturesque older property named Fairgale Farms. I later learned that the owners of Fairgale Farms had retained the award winning New York City firm of Span Architecture LLC to design them a contemporary house for one of waterfront lots in the neighborhood of Fairgale Farm Estates on Fairlee Creek. The owners later decided to gift the house to their daughter.

