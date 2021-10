As we move further into the fall semester, it may feel like things are getting tough. Many of us are still adjusting to new routines and being in person again on campus. Some may be worried or stressed about midterms, and others may feel like they haven’t found their place yet on campus. Many students may be feeling overwhelmed as the semester progresses, and all these feelings are common. During times of stress and uncertainty, remember that you are a part of the Buff family. It’s important to not only look out for yourselves, but also each other.

BOULDER, CO ・ 14 DAYS AGO