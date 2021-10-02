CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skagit County, WA

Letter: Hull for port commissioner

By Randy Cox
Skagit Valley Herald
 9 days ago

I am writing in support of Mahlon Hull for Port of Skagit County commissioner. If you met Mahlon while he was volunteering at a local food bank, making a hospital visit or washing his hangar at Skagit Regional Airport, he probably wouldn't mention that as a pilot in the U.S. Air Force he flew support missions in Desert Storm and later was one of two pilots to fly equipment and supplies into New York City for the first responder teams on the day of 9/11.

