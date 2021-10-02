Letter: Hull for port commissioner

I am writing in support of Mahlon Hull for Port of Skagit County commissioner. If you met Mahlon while he was volunteering at a local food bank, making a hospital visit or washing his hangar at Skagit Regional Airport, he probably wouldn't mention that as a pilot in the U.S. Air Force he flew support missions in Desert Storm and later was one of two pilots to fly equipment and supplies into New York City for the first responder teams on the day of 9/11.