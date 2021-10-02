CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Westmoreland County, PA

Editorial: Ousting airport authority members was vindictive move

By Tribune-Review Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 5:01 a.m.
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fg5se_0cEvVCPP00
Jonna Miller | Tribune-Review

What would Arnold Palmer think?

The question must be on the minds of the Westmoreland County Airport Authority members and those who knew the Latrobe-born professional golfer, after county commissioners removed Donald “Doc” Giffin and authority Chairman Paul Puleo from the board.

The county airport is named for Palmer, the favored son who brought national attention with his prominence in his sport. Giffin, his longtime right-hand man, would often stand in for Palmer on the nine-member board and officially took the seat after Palmer died in 2016.

That wasn’t enough to save him from a political power struggle.

Commissioners Doug Chew and Gina Cerilli Thrasher cast the votes to replace the two men. They also pushed for months to have the authority pursue proposals from other possible operators for the airport’s restaurant.

In April, the commissioners raised issues with the seemingly automatic re-upping of the lease to DeNunzio’s Italian Chophouse. They wanted the process to be opened up to other tenants and potentially more revenue. The authority said in May it would delay action to renew the agreement. But come June, the new lease was approved for five years with two more five-year options. The terms almost doubled the rent for the restaurant and took the banquet room rent from $500 per quarter to $500 per month.

But the commissioners weren’t happy. Thrasher says she wants to see all seven of the board members who opposed her on the matter to be replaced. The removal of Giffin and Puleo leaves just five more.

Giffin called the move vindictive, and he’s not wrong. Thrasher’s comments make it seem that her issue is more with having her personal authority defied than having the authority board make a decision she disliked.

That doesn’t mean the commissioners don’t have a point. The authority’s board has an obligation to act transparently, openly and in the best fiduciary interest of the county. Without soliciting additional bids for the restaurant operation, there’s no way to prove that DeNunzio’s is the best interested party.

But openly stating an intention to systematically remove people who don’t fall in line is an overly aggressive approach. This might be a time for the commissioners to think about Palmer and his approach on the links. Taking a big swing might help in some instances, but used indiscriminately, it can just lead to getting stuck in the sand. This might have been the time to putt.

Comments / 11

sewing needles
9d ago

Gina needs to go…far, far away. She’s a mini me of pelosi. Westmoreland county voters need to get rid of this parasite as soon as possible.

Reply(1)
11
Joe Pelle
9d ago

I moved to westmoreland County because of Arnold Palmer International Airport this new butch better back off..and leave our Airport alone....

Reply
4
dyb75
8d ago

cerilli is a joke. had a big beef with the prison warden, probably because he wouldn't hire her cronies. he grandfather did time for stealing from PA turnpike. Google "cerilli turnpike"

Reply(3)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Delaware County Daily Times

Delco council appoints Solid Waste Authority member in contentious vote

In a decision one community member called “gutless,” Delaware County Council appointed James McLaughlin from a field of eight candidates to fill a vacancy on the county Solid Waste Authority, eschewing one applicant who had more than 500 signatures of support. “Gutless, gutless, courageous, gutless, gutless,” Todd Strine said as...
CHESTER, PA
INFORUM

Forum Editorial: Fargo airport authority board has its wings trimmed, learns lesson

Those who thought the squabbles between the Fargo City Commission and Municipal Airport Authority were behind us were sadly mistaken. The feud has been rekindled. This time the source of friction is the airport’s construction mill levy. By a vote of 3 to 2, the Fargo City Commission reduced the allocation by two mill levies, or about $1.2 million.
FARGO, ND
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

County Council member resigns to take over ambulance authority

Allen County Councilman Joel Benz officially resigned from the seat Monday as he prepares to take over the position of Three Rivers Ambulance Authority executive director later this month. Benz said in a letter that it has been an honor to serve on the County Council since 2019, but he...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Latrobe, PA
Westmoreland County, PA
Lifestyle
Westmoreland County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Westmoreland County, PA
Tribune-Review

Editorial: PSERS board shouldn't gag members

The Pennsylvania School Employees Retirement System is one of those things that can just make people bristle. It’s bad enough when things are going right since taxpayers can grumble about paying into someone else’s pension. It’s even worse when things go wrong, as more than a decade of state pension crisis putting pressure on local boards has shown.
EDUCATION
HeraldNet

Editorial: Done with cuts, Everett mayor seeks to move ahead

Even as the City of Everett continues to face a structural deficit, one that makes balancing the city’s budget each year — as is mandatory — tougher and tougher against its end-of-year reserves, the city, Mayor Cassie Franklin believes, has cut everything there is to be cut. “There isn’t anything...
EVERETT, WA
meaws.com

San Francisco Airport Commission gets 1st trans member

San Francisco Mayor London Breed has sworn in the first trans person to the powerful airport commission and its only current LGBTQ member. In an October 8 news release, Breed stated that Jane Natoli was sworn in October 7. The San Francisco Airport Commission is a five-member body charged with establishing the policies by which the airport operates.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WTOK-TV

Jimmy Copeland named new board member for Meridian Airport Authority

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council unanimously approved Mayor Jimmie Smith’s appointment of Jimmy Copeland, as a board member for the Meridian Airport Authority at its meeting Tuesday. Copeland is a local business owner and will be part of the five-member board. He will start his new role...
MERIDIAN, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arnold Palmer
Marin Independent Journal

Editorial: Marin Transit should explain move away from Vivalon

The Marin Transit District board’s decision to end a nearly half-century partnership with a local nonprofit to provide door-to-door Marin Access transit service for Marin seniors and the disabled is puzzling. The district board unanimously agreed to not only end its contract with Vivalon, which recently changed its name from...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian Chophouse
Petaluma 360

Editorial: Council right to move toward district-based elections

We’ve long wondered when Petaluma would finally migrate to district-based elections. The city, Sonoma County’s second largest, is quite famously divided between east and west by Highway 101. But that division goes deeper than geography. The two sides of town differ sharply in terms of layout and design, and the...
PETALUMA, CA
TheWrap

IATSE Members Approve Strike Authorization With 98% Approval

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees’ members have overwhelmingly voted in favor of a strike authorization, giving the union new leverage when it returns to the negotiating table with studios on a new bargaining agreement. The union reports that 90% of members cast ballots this weekend, with 98% of...
LABOR ISSUES
orlandoweekly.com

Central Florida school district accused of violating Sunshine Laws after removing crowd ahead of mask mandate vote

State Rep. Randy Fine, R-Brevard County, called Wednesday for an investigation into the chairwoman of the county’s school board, after members of the public were excluded from part of a meeting Tuesday that dealt with school mask requirements. Fine alleged that board Chairwoman Misty Belford violated Florida’s Sunshine Law during...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
9&10 News

Cherry Capital Airport Designated As Regional Airport Authority

Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City is now a Regional Airport Authority. The Federal Aviation Administration approved the request by Grand Traverse and Leelanau County on Friday. The two counties have owned and operated the airport since the mid-90’s. The new board says becoming an independent regional Authority has been...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
WTVQ

UPDATE: AG investigation finds no grounds to oust Clark school board member

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Office of Kentucky Attorney General found “no sufficient” grounds in its investigation to remove a member from the Clark County Board of Education, according to the Winchester Sun. Then-school board attorney Brian Thomas raised a conflict of interest question with the attorney general’s office following...
CLARK COUNTY, KY
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
7K+
Followers
914
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy