Emergency Food Pantry Network announces upcoming pantries

By Midland Daily News
 9 days ago

The Midland County Emergency Food Pantry Network will hold three mobile food pantries in the coming weeks. The first pantry will take place Wednesday, Oct. 13 at United Steel Workers Hall, 3510 James Savage Road in Midland. Pre-registration is required and can be obtained by calling 989-573-4547, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11. Recipients will be given a number and a designated time for pick up. Those who are not registered may come to the United Steel Workers Hall at noon. Wednesday and register in the parking lot if there is still food available.

