A North Liberty man who was found unresponsive in a gutter was arrested later after an alleged assault. Police say the incident occurred at around 6:45 am Saturday in the 1800 block of North Ridge Court. Officers were called to the scene for a male who was not responsive in the roadway. 33-year-old Matthew Roland of Winchester Lane was found laying in the gutter. He reportedly had vomited on himself and was highly intoxicated.

NORTH LIBERTY, IA ・ 13 DAYS AGO