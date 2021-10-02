CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Why do herds believe the Big Lie? | Letters

Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 9 days ago
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to his supporters at a rally on the Ellipse on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, near the White House in Washington, D.C., shortly before they stormed the U.S. Capitol to stop the certification of Joe Biden's election victory. [ YURI GRIPAS | TNS ]

Herd reality

True or false? Reality is what ‘is,’ not what you wish | Column, Oct. 1

Professor Richard Cherwitz certainly makes a good point about large segments of the population embracing the Big Lie, but 19th century Scottish historian Charles Mackay observed: “Men, it has been well said, think in herds; it will be seen they go mad in herds, while they only recover their senses slowly, one by one.” Mackay concluded that people are more prone to believe the “wondrously false” than the “wondrously true.” “Of all the offspring of time, error is the most ancient, and is so old and familiar an acquaintance, that truth, when discovered comes upon most of us like an intruder and meets the intruder’s welcome.” Of course, Mackay did not have to deal with national news outlets electronically flooding the minds of people with nonsense.

Brian Valsavage, St. Petersburg

Where are the Democrats?

A sad ditty | Letter, Sept. 30

Well done, letter writer Anne L. Hall. I also am a Floridian and cannot agree with this governor! His political ambitions are so blatant they are impossible not to recognize. My question is where is my Democratic Party that I support? Where are my candidates, that can win this state? Please don’t tell me we only have Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried? Surely we have new blood in this state and more than a candidate that accepts Republican donations to run for governor? Where is the Democratic Party?

Dorothy McDermott, Largo

Stay and fight

Why I’m a single-issue voter | Column, Sept 24

I have been a Republican since I first registered to vote. But I am not a reTrumplican. To say that I am disappointed with what has become of my party would be a gross understatement. However, I am not switching my party affiliation. To do so would be surrendering to the evil that is attempting to take control of the Republican party. The only way that this party can be saved is if sane people vote in the primaries for candidates who are not under Trump’s thumb. Please fellow Republicans, if you don’t like what is happening, do not change your party affiliation. Instead, stay and vote for the candidates in the primaries who can turn things around. Let’s take our party back.

Robert Buckley, Tampa

