CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bluefield, WV

FROM THE OPINION PAGE — Twelve is a mighty number on the fields of battle across generations

Bluefield Daily Telegraph
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor many years (some would say too many) the most importance I attached to the number “12” was the fact that Roger Staubach, former Navy Heisman Trophy winner and later Super Bowl winning quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, wore it. Here at Bluefield High School, many veteran educators would add that Pete Sarver, signal caller of the 1967 BHS state champion Beavers, was also number 12 and as Beaver loyalists who also love West Virginia, they feel that Pete should be listed first.

www.bdtonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A U.S.-based economist won the Nobel prize in economics Monday for pioneering research that transformed widely held ideas about the labor force, showing how an increase in the minimum wage doesn’t hinder hiring and immigrants don’t lower pay for native-born workers. Two others shared the award for developing ways to study these types of societal issues.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bluefield, WV
Football
City
Page, WV
City
Bluefield, WV
City
Abraham, WV
State
West Virginia State
Bluefield, WV
Sports
Reuters

Merck seeks first U.S. authorization for COVID-19 pill

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) said on Monday it has applied for U.S. emergency use authorization for its drug to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19, putting it on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease. An authorization from the U.S. Food and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Hill

GOP lawmakers introduce measure in support of Columbus Day

A pair of House Republicans introduced a measure in support of the federally recognized Columbus Day holiday amid efforts largely on the left to promote Indigenous Peoples Day instead. The resolution from GOP Reps. Andrew Garbarino (N.Y.) and Mark Amodei (Nev.) formally expresses support for recognition of the explorer Christopher...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Facebook's oversight board to meet with whistleblower Frances Haugen

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc's (FB.O) oversight board, a body set up by the social network to give independent verdicts on a small number of thorny content decisions, said on Monday it would meet with former employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen in the coming weeks. (https://bit.ly/2YDUKtO) Haugen revealed last...
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Asher
Person
Moses

Comments / 0

Community Policy