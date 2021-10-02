FROM THE OPINION PAGE — Twelve is a mighty number on the fields of battle across generations

For many years (some would say too many) the most importance I attached to the number “12” was the fact that Roger Staubach, former Navy Heisman Trophy winner and later Super Bowl winning quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, wore it. Here at Bluefield High School, many veteran educators would add that Pete Sarver, signal caller of the 1967 BHS state champion Beavers, was also number 12 and as Beaver loyalists who also love West Virginia, they feel that Pete should be listed first.