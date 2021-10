CLEVELAND, Ohio -- That was much better than the first matchup. Less than a week ago, the Cleveland Cavaliers were embarrassed by the Chicago Bulls in the preseason opener, prompting coach J.B. Bickerstaff to admonish the guys for a lack of focus, toughness and intensity. It was an important early lesson for a young team that still doesn’t know how to win. The Cavs have been a different team ever since. They’ve clearly taken these last few tune-up games more seriously -- even though Cleveland lost Sunday’s game in the final few minutes, 102-101, while the regulars were watching from the bench.

NBA ・ 22 HOURS AGO