CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

UN agency for Palestinian refugees has urgent budget crisis

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 9 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. agency helping Palestinian refugees is facing an “existential” budget crisis and appealing for urgent funding of $120 million to keep essential education, healthcare and other services running, the agency’s chief said Friday.

“We keep struggling, running after cash,” Philippe Lazzarini told a small group of reporters.

“The financial situation is a real existential threat on the organization, and we should not underestimate this because it might force the organization to decrease services,” he added, and if that happens “we risk to collapse very quickly.”

At stake is the agency’s ability to keep 550,000 children in school, provide health care for thousands, and pay the salaries for its 28,000 staffers in November and December, Lazzarini explained.

The U.N. Relief and Works Agency known as UNRWA was established to provide education, health care, food and other services to the 700,000 Palestinians who fled or were forced from their homes during the war surrounding Israel’s establishment in 1948.

Lazzarini added that it wasn’t clear for agency officials “if yes or no we will be able to keep our activities in November and December.”

He emphasized the importance of the United States returning as a major donor to UNRWA this year after former president Donald Trump stopped all funding in 2018. The Biden administration announced in April it would provide a total of $235 million to projects in the West Bank and Gaza as well as to UNRWA.

But Lazzarini said the U.S. funding has been offset by decreased funding from other donors as a result of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and no information from potential donors in the Middle East.

He pointed to the United Kingdom’s decrease in its overseas aid budget from 0.7% to 0.5% of GDP, and the decline in Arab support to UNRWA from $200 million in 2018 to about $89 million in 2019 and $37 million in 2020.

He said UNRWA’s uncertain funding has generated anxiety among Palestinian refugees that the “lifeline” provided by the agency could be weakened, and a feeling of being abandoned by the international community.

In an effort to reverse this trend, Lazzarini said Sweden and Jordan will be co-hosting a conference in mid-November in Brussels whose main aim is to ensure more predictable multi-year funding for the agency.

He said UNRWA is seeking $800 million a year for three years for its “core” activities — education, health care, and social protection and safety nets.

UNRWA also has a separate emergency budget which provides humanitarian aid to Gaza and Syria, he said. This year that budget was around $500 million, and he said it will probably be similar in 2022.

There are now 5.7 million Palestinian refugees, including their children and grandchildren, but Lazzarini said UNRWA only helps the 550,000 in school and 2.8 million who have health benefits.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Israeli PM denounces Iran, ignores Palestinians in UN speech

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israel’s new prime minister appealed to the international community Monday to stand together against Iran, accusing Tehran of marching toward the development of a nuclear weapon and threatening to act alone if the world does not take action. In his maiden speech to the United Nations...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
The Guardian

Ethiopia is facing an ‘immense humanitarian crisis’, UN chief warns

Ethiopia is facing an “immense humanitarian crisis” amid civil war and famine, United Nations secretary general António Guterres has warned. The UN chief made the comments during an emergency meeting of the security council on Wednesday, calling for Addis Ababa to grant “unhindered” aid access, a week after the country expelled seven UN officials.
CHINA
UN News Centre

Top UN envoy 'encouraged’ by recent engagement of Israeli and Palestinian officials

But Tor Wennesland also asked for a greater effort by the international community to address the “worrying situation on the ground”, including negative trends in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and fragile conditions inside the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip. “We must re-energize efforts now to establish a legitimate political horizon that will...
UNITED NATIONS
The Independent

Serbian rights lawyer wins UN refugee agency award in Europe

Nearly a decade ago, an encounter with an Iranian family inspired Serbian lawyer Nikola Kovacevic to dedicate his career to the rights of refugees and asylum-seekers. Now Kovacevic says his quest has become more important than ever amid soaring anti-immigrant sentiment and populism in Europe.On Thursday, the 32-year-old human rights lawyer from Belgrade will formally receive a prestigious award for Europe from the U.N. refugee agency for assisting scores of people who fled their homes, including those being sent back and forth over the borders in the region.The first winner of UNHCR s regional Nansen Refugee Award from Serbia...
IMMIGRATION
The Jewish Press

UNRWA Chief Makes Urgent Appeal for Funding, Says Agency Risks ‘Collapse’

United Nation Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) chief Philippe Lazzarini warned on Friday that due to a severe funding crisis, the organization faces collapse, AP reported. “The financial situation is a real existential threat to the organization,” UNRWA Commissioner-General Lazzarini told reporters. “We should not underestimate this because it might force the organization to decrease services.”
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Palestinian Refugees#Palestinians#Refugees Syria#Humanitarian Aid#Ap#U N#Unrwa#Arab
sandiegouniontribune.com

UN says Lebanon’s economic crisis blights Syrian refugees

BEIRUT — More than 1 million Syrian refugees in crisis-hit Lebanon are experiencing deteriorating conditions that have left nine out of ten of them in extreme poverty, U.N. agencies warned Wednesday. The worsening conditions come despite increased assistance for Syrians living in Lebanon, where one in four people is a...
ADVOCACY
albuquerqueexpress.com

UN chief warns 'urgent' international response needed in Myanmar

New York [US], October 1 (ANI): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that an "urgent" international response is needed to prevent the crisis in Myanmar from becoming a "catastrophe" in the heart of Southeast Asia and beyond. Guterres conveyed this message in a report to the UN General Assembly (UNGA)...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Thousands of Afghans received humanitarian assistance: UN agency

New York [US], October 9 (ANI): Thousands of Afghans have received humanitarian assistance within a week from September 27 to October 3 across Afghanistan, a United Nations agency said on Saturday. In the northeastern region, over 173,000 vulnerable people received food assistance in Baghlan, Badakhshan and Kunduz provinces, the Coordination...
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Sweden
Country
Palestine
NewsBreak
United Nations
The Independent

Migrants protest outside UN office in Libya for 10th day

Hundreds of migrants protested for the 10th straight day Monday outside a United Nations facility in Libya s capital of Tripoli demanding evacuation from the North African nation.The gathering outside the U.N. refugee agency’s facility began after Libyan authorities launched a massive crackdown on migrants earlier this month in the western town of Gargaresh, detaining more than 5,000 people.The detained migrants were held in overcrowded detention centers where torture, sexual assault and other abuses are rife. U.N.-commissioned investigators said earlier this month that abuse and ill treatment of migrants in Libya amount to crimes against humanity.The government in Tripoli...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Under-pressure Taliban to meet EU, US in diplomatic push

The Taliban will hold joint face-to-face talks with European and US envoys, the EU said on Monday, as the hardline Islamists pursue their diplomatic push for international support. Afghanistan's new rulers are seeking recognition, as well as assistance to avoid a humanitarian disaster, after they returned to power in August following the withdrawal of US troops after 20 years of war. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the world to donate more money to Afghanistan to head off its economic collapse, but also slammed the Taliban's "broken" promises to Afghan women and girls. EU spokeswoman Nabila Massrali said officials from the US and Europe would meet representatives of Afghanistan's new authorities for talks facilitated by Qatar in Doha on Tuesday.
FOREIGN POLICY
WKBN

Taliban say they won’t work with US to contain Islamic State

The Taliban on Saturday ruled out cooperation with the United States to contain extremist groups in Afghanistan, staking out an uncompromising position on a key issue ahead of the first direct talks between the former foes since America withdrew from the country in August.
POLITICS
Rebel Yell

Coup in Burma | An international response is urgent, says the UN chief

(United Nations) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres calls in a report recently published by the United Nations for an urgent “international response” to the political crisis sparked in Burma by the February 1st military coup. Posted on Sep 29, 2021 at 2:58 pm. In this document on the “human rights...
WORLD
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Why do Iraq's elections matter to the world?

Iraq s elections on Sunday come with enormous challenges: Iraq’s economy has been battered by years of conflict, endemic corruption and more recently, the coronavirus pandemic. State institutions are failing, the country’s infrastructure is crumbling. Powerful paramilitary groups increasingly threaten the authority of the state, and hundreds of thousands of people are still displaced from the years of war against the Islamic State group. While few Iraqis expect meaningful change in their day-to-day lives, the parliament elections will shape the direction of Iraq’s foreign policy at a key time in the Middle East including as Iraq is mediating...
MIDDLE EAST
Times Leader

Times Leader

4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
888K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy