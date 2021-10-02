CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

AP PHOTOS: In Kenya, ex-accountant now protects sea turtles

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 9 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WATAMU, Kenya (AP) — As soon as he gets a call from a fisherman who’s accidentally caught a turtle off Kenya’s Indian Ocean coastline, Local Ocean Conservation’s Fikiri Kiponda jumps into his car to save it.

The work is far removed from the 44-year-old’s previous career as an accountant. He now dedicates himself to protecting endangered turtles that face multiple threats — from pollution to being sold for food, traditional medicinal purposes or the making of jewelry.

When Kiponda gets a call for help, he hurries to check the turtle for injuries that need to be treated in the organization’s rehabilitation center. Then it is released back into Watamu National Marine Park.

“The moment I tag a healthy turtle and release it back to the ocean where it is supposed to be, the feeling is just overwhelming,” he said.

Kenya has five species of sea turtles. All are internationally recognized as endangered, and protected under local law with a penalty of life imprisonment.

Local Ocean Conservation works on grassroots solutions with local communities. Kiponda and others regularly visit to speak about the importance of a healthy ocean to livelihoods.

Over 350 fishermen in Watamu have collaborated with the group for years. Previously, when they caught turtles in their nets, they often would kill them for food, traditional medicinal purposes or to keep their shells as trophies.

The ingestion of plastics in the ocean remains another threat to the turtles, causing internal blockages that can be fatal.

Comments / 0

Related
Simplemost

Rare Twin Elephants Born In Sri Lanka

A mother elephant recently gave birth to twins in Sri Lanka. And that’s much rarer than you’d think. Twenty-four-year-old Surangi, an elephant at the Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage, gave birth to two healthy male calves on Aug. 31. The first arrived at 4:30 a.m. and the second at 10 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the facility. The father, Pandu, is a fellow resident of the government-run elephant residence.
ANIMALS
The Independent

The fight to save sea turtles in Ras Baridi

The world’s sea turtle population is in decline. Pollution, poaching and a loss of coastal nesting sites all threaten the future of these ancient creatures. Sea turtles spend their lives at sea, except when the females head ashore to lay eggs. Ras Baridi in Saudi Arabia is an important nesting...
ANIMALS
eenews.net

A sea of choices confronts Biden admin in ocean protection

When it comes to meeting its aggressive conservation pledge, the Biden administration appears to have a head start on protecting the United States’ oceans — after all, on paper, the nation is already more than two-thirds of the way to the goal. But as the administration puts together a tracking...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Turtles#Kenya#Accountant#Ap#Watamu
WLOX

How to rescue a sea turtle the right way

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - An important reminder is coming from the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport that when you catch a sea turtle while fishing, do not cut the line. Instead, call a rescue group. Meet turtle number ALLT 21004. She arrived at the Institute for Marine Mammal...
GULFPORT, MS
islander.org

Under 50 sea turtle nests left to hatch on AMI

And soon there will be none. With less than 50 sea turtle nests remaining on the shore, the volunteers who monitor the nesting season celebrate each successful clutch. On Sept. 22, Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch and Shorebird Monitoring volunteers excavated a loggerhead sea turtle nest near the 1900 block of Gulf Drive North in Bradenton Beach.
BRADENTON BEACH, FL
southfloridareporter.com

Rescue Group Flies Sea Turtle from Florida Keys to Texas (Video)

MARATHON, Florida Keys — A large loggerhead sea turtle rehabilitated at the Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital was flown by private plane Sunday to permanently reside at a conservation facility on South Padre Island, Texas. The effort to transport the 230-pound female turtle on the nearly five-hour flight from the Middle...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Pets
hiltonheadsun.com

Final sea turtle hatchlings head to the ocean in October

With the weather cooling down, our loggerhead turtle incubation time is shorter, and hatchlings are appearing at a more rapid pace. The last of our nests will hatch by mid-October. Turtling watching – especially hatchling watching – has become a popular activity for residents and visitors on Hilton Head Island...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
Florida Star

Meer-Splat Horror: Meerkat Colony Died When Their Zoo Burrow Buried Them Alive

An accident at a German zoo killed its meerkat population. Four meerkats died at the Hellabrunn Zoo in Munich on Sept. 22 when their burrow collapsed and buried them alive. The zoo released a statement saying it was “in mourning. All four animals were in a self-dug sleeping burrow in the lower area of the complex when the earth suddenly gave way and the popular mongoose were buried alive.”
ANIMALS
vt.edu

From hatchlings to loggerheads: A Hokie spends the summer aiding and rehabilitating sea turtles

The day starts early for interns at the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center. “We have a number of chores we do every morning,” explained Ben Cotter, a senior majoring in wildlife conservation in the College of Natural Resources and Environment. “From preparing food for our more injured turtles that are in private tanks, to preparing water and scooping the tanks, there’s a lot that has to happen.”
SURF CITY, NC
WPBF News 25

Florida sea turtle flown to Texas to live at conservation facility

A large loggerhead sea turtle rehabilitated at the Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital was flown by private plane Sunday to live at a conservation facility in Texas. The 230-pound female turtle took the nearly five-hour flight from the Middle Keys to South Padre Island, Texas, with the help of “Turtles Fly Too,” a nonprofit group that works with general aviation pilots who donate their aircraft, fuel and time to provide emergency transport for endangered species.
FLORIDA STATE
jdnews.com

Sea turtle hospital news: Snooki's Big Day

Every year right after Labor Day, Dr. Craig Harms brings his residents and fourth-year vet students to our hospital for some hands-on work with our patients. It’s something his students look forward to, maybe not so much our turtles. But in the end, many of them get to go home. So a few days of having every scute and scale and flipper and sometimes their “interior” examined is worth the price.
ANIMALS
cruisehive.com

MSC Cruises Welcomes First Sea Turtle Hatchings at its Private Island

Ocean Cay has welcomed its first loggerhead turtle hatchings thanks to the private island’s rich marine ecosystem, an important aspect of the island located in the Bahamas. The hatchings have come from more than six nests around the cruise line’s private island. Turtle Hatchings Flourish at Ocean Cay Marine Reserve.
ANIMALS
portisabelsouthpadre.com

Welcome home, Poppy: Sea Turtle Inc. adopts non-releasable sea turtle from Florida Organization

A new Loggerhead sea turtle has just arrived at South Padre Island’s Sea Turtle, Inc. Poppy, a non-releasable Loggerhead, hails from The Turtle Hospital in Marathon, Florida, where she arrived in May 2020, according to the South Florida Reporter. Poppy was struck by a boat propeller in the Florida Keys, severing her back left flipper and damaging her shell. She can no longer dive for food, unable to control her buoyancy.
FLORIDA STATE
keysweekly.com

DIVE REPORT: SHARKS, SEA TURTLES & OCEAN STEWARDSHIP

It’s fall — and you know what that means! The weather is slowly changing. Conditions were great up until the weekend when the winds came in. As I always say, diving in the Keys depends more on the winds than the rain. You can dive in the rain (and it’s pretty cool), but you don’t want to be on the water when it’s too windy.
KEY LARGO, FL
WPFO

'Charlotte' the green sea turtle gets her own salad bar in new video

In the underwater equivalent of Door Dash, a green turtle receives a tray of fresh vegetables at an aquarium in Connecticut, where she has been living large since 2008. Video shows Charlotte’s feast at the Mystic Aquarium, sharing her bounty with some fish that share her tank. “Charlotte has a...
ANIMALS
Toni Koraza

Experts Warn of Florida's Devastating Crisis

Florida is somehow the best and the worst of America. Between tropical storms, clear-day floods, and wildfires, life in the Sunshine State is fantastic. However, the “between” time is shrinking. Extreme events are becoming more common. The once in a 100-years storm are not once-in-a-lifetime events anymore. In fact, the most extreme storms can hit Florida’s shores consecutive years in a row.
FLORIDA STATE
Times Leader

Times Leader

4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
888K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy