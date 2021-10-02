CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Arkansas Razorbacks at Georgia Bulldogs: Live stream, time, date, odds, how to watch

By Eddie Timanus, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 9 days ago

A busy college football Saturday kicks off with second-ranked Georgia hosting No. 11 Arkansas in a key Southeastern Conference clash.

The Bulldogs were expected to be in this lofty position at the start of the season, starting out in the top five and seizing the No. 2 spot after smothering Clemson in Week 1 . The Razorbacks, on the other hand, have been one of the season’s early pleasant surprise teams under second-year coach Sam Pittman . Arkansas followed an earlier victory against Texas with last week’s takedown of then-No. 5 Texas A&M in its conference opener. This showdown promises to be a hard-hitting affair featuring two of the nation’s most accomplished defenses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vBSXI_0cEvTbLs00
The Georgia Bulldogs host the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday at Sanford Stadium. Joshua L. Jones, Athens Banner-Herald/USA TODAY NETWORK

Here’s what you need to know to take in the action:

What time does Arkansas at Georgia start?

The game kicks off at noon ET Saturday between the iconic hedges at Georgia’s Sanford Stadium.

What TV channel is Arkansas at Georgia on?

The game will be televised nationally on ESPN .

How can I watch Arkansas at Georgia online via live stream?

The game can be streamed using the ESPN app and FuboTV .

What are the odds for Arkansas at Georgia?

Georgia is 16.5-point favorites with the over/under at 48.5 points, according to Tipico Sportsbook .

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Arkansas Razorbacks at Georgia Bulldogs: Live stream, time, date, odds, how to watch

Comments / 0

Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Patriots star running back Kevin Faulk’s daughter dead at the age of 19

Kevin Faulk is currently the running backs coach at LSU, but the former legendary running back is mourning the death of his baby girl this morning. According to multiple reports, his 19 year old daughter Kevin and a student at LSU tragically passed away this week. LSU made a statement...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban's police escort pancakes female Texas A&M fan after game

Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide lost in dramatic fashion 41-38 Saturday night to the unranked Texas A&M Aggies. Naturally, when there are huge home upsets, fans usually rush the field. Yes, Texas A&M will get fined for rushing the field after beating the Crimson Tide, but Aggies athletic director Ross...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin has message for media about Alabama

Alabama had to sweat out a win against Florida last week, which is something the Crimson Tide have not been all that accustomed to in the Nick Saban era. A lot of people felt the Gators exposed some of Alabama’s weaknesses, but Lane Kiffin wishes the media would stop talking about that.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
State
Arkansas State
The Spun

Auburn QB Bo Nix Has Blunt Message For Refs After Loss To Georgia

Bo Nix blasted the refs on Saturday night after Auburn’s loss to No. 2 Georgia. The Tigers, trailing 17-3, had a chance to make it a one-score game late in the first half. On fourth and goal, Nix threw a ball to one his receivers in the end-zone which fell incomplete. Auburn walked away without scoring a single point on the drive.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 4 Rankings

Week 2 of the college football season is now behind us and while there weren’t many surprises, the one we had may wind up being the biggest of the season. Ohio State lost to Oregon over the weekend in a shocking upset, and that’s led ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit to make a major adjustment to his top 4.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KCRG.com

Former Hawkeye quarterback passes away

EVERGREEN, Colo. (KCRG) - A former quarterback for the University of Iowa passed away this week. Tom Poholsky was found dead in a Dallas hotel on Wednesday while on vacation. He was the starting quarterback for the Hawkeyes in 1988 and 1989. Most recently he was the Assistant Head Coach at Evergreen High School in Colorado.
HAWKEYE, IA
The Spun

Bob Stoops: Everyone Is “Sleeping” On 1 College Football Team

Coming off a 3-0 start to their 2021 season, including a 35-28 win over No. 3 Ohio State in Columbus, the Oregon Ducks are now ranked as the No. 3 team in the nation. Even with this solid ranking though, former Oklahoma coaching legend Bob Stoops believes fans and analysts from around the country are “sleeping” on the Ducks.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Pittman
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban reacts to Alabama's loss to Texas A&M

Nick Saban has finally lost to one of his former assistant coaches. Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M upset Alabama 41-38 on a last-second field goal, but really, Texas A&M pushed Alabama around for much of the night. The Tide came alive in the second half and outscored the Aggies 28-17, but the Tide’s defense just couldn’t get the stop when it needed to the most at the end of the game.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
OHIO STATE
alabamanews.net

AP Top 25 Poll: Auburn Rises to No. 18; Alabama, Georgia Still at the Top

Alabama and Georgia remain the top two teams in The Associated Press college football poll after a week in which nine ranked teams lost. Auburn (4-1) has risen for the second straight week. The Tigers are now No. 18 with their 24-19 victory at LSU. Alabama (5-0) dismantled Ole Miss 42-21, though the Crimson Tide lost five first-place votes to second-ranked Georgia, which shut out Arkansas 37-0.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas Football#Bulldogs#American Football#Texas A M#Espn#Tipico Sportsbook
Whiskey Riff

Spencer Rattler Roasted For Not Congratulating Caleb Williams After He Led The Sooners To Comeback Win Against Texas

Granted, I took Texas and the points, and after the Longhorns jumped out to that 28-7 lead, it looked like it was in the bag. Well, it wasn’t…. To start the second quarter, Oklahoma starting quarterback Spencer Rattler found himself riding the pine pony, with Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley handing freshman quarterback Caleb Williams the reins.
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Sooners HC Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on why he benched Spencer Rattler for Caleb Williams

Lincoln Riley and his Oklahoma Sooners remain undefeated after taking down the Texas Longhorns, 55-48, during the latest edition of the Red River Rivalry on Saturday in spectacular fashion. But it’s not just the comeback victory that has the entire Norman buzzing, but also the huge decision by Riley to bench quarterback Spencer Riley for backup Caleb Williams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Fans Questioning Kirk Ferentz’s Odd Decision At End Of Game vs. Penn State

Iowa took care of business this Saturday against Penn State to improve to 6-0 on the season, but the final minutes of the game were certainly controversial. After intercepting a pass from Penn State backup quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson with a little over two minutes remaining, Iowa decided to run the football once and take a knee twice. The only problem with that decision was the fact that Penn State would get the ball back down 23-20 with 39 seconds on the clock.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tim Tebow chimes in on officiating during Georgia-Auburn game

Tim Tebow is not known as someone who weighs in on officiating left and right. But he felt compelled to tweet about the final play of the first half for the Auburn offense. The fourth down pass from the Georgia 3-yard line fell incomplete as Bo Nix tried to connect with Luke Deal in the back of the end zone, but it was broken up and fell incomplete. Auburn fans agreed with Tebow, who tweeted that the officials must call pass interference on both teams. Auburn faithful were also upset about a targeting call, and ejection, on defensive back Smoke Monday earlier in the half.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

266K+
Followers
36K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy