Timothy Corbett Barrett, 63

Timothy Corbett Barrett, age 63 of Franklin, TN, passed away on September 29, 2021 at his home surrounded by family, after a year of living with cancer. Tim was born in Washington, DC and grew up in Towanda, PA. He and his wife, Robin, had two children, Katie in 1988 and Abby in 1993, of whom Tim was incredibly proud. He coached sports teams, watched performances, and drove across the US helping his daughters pursue their dreams. A graduate of Towanda High School Class of 1976 and Bloomsburg University Class of 1980, Tim’s career in printing and paper spanned 35 years. He was well respected in the industry and enjoyed sharing his expertise and knowledge in a mentoring role. He was happiest spending time with his family, friends, and beloved dogs, riding his bike long distances (“it’s not even worth getting on a bike unless you’re going at least 35 miles”), listening to his favorite albums, watching the New York Yankees, sharing a good meal and wine, and more recently playing pickleball and visiting the beach. He was smart, kind, witty and honorable….. an exceptional man who loved deeply and was well loved in return.