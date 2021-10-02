Berneda E. “Peggy” (Sullivan) Cheesman, 89
Early Thursday evening, September 30, 2021, Berneda E. "Peggy" (Sullivan) Cheesman, 89, formerly of Shunk, passed away peacefully, while under the devoted care of her beloved daughters and son-in-law, Shirley, Laurie and Larry, while convalescing at Laurie's home in Canton. Berneda Ellen was born August 19, 1932 in Fox Township (Sullivan County, Pennsylvania) to the late Emerson and Louise (Vargason) Sullivan. On September 24,1976, Peggy married George Cheesman in Magnolia, New Jersey. Together they shared 41 years of marriage before George's passing on February 16, 2018.
