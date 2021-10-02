CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sullivan County, PA

Berneda E. “Peggy” (Sullivan) Cheesman, 89

Daily Review & Sunday Review
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly Thursday evening, September 30, 2021, Berneda E. “Peggy” (Sullivan) Cheesman, 89, formerly of Shunk, passed away peacefully, while under the devoted care of her beloved daughters and son-in-law, Shirley, Laurie and Larry, while convalescing at Laurie’s home in Canton. Berneda Ellen was born August 19, 1932 in Fox Township (Sullivan County, Pennsylvania) to the late Emerson and Louise (Vargason) Sullivan. On September 24,1976, Peggy married George Cheesman in Magnolia, New Jersey. Together they shared 41 years of marriage before George’s passing on February 16, 2018.

www.thedailyreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A U.S.-based economist won the Nobel prize in economics Monday for pioneering research that transformed widely held ideas about the labor force, showing how an increase in the minimum wage doesn’t hinder hiring and immigrants don’t lower pay for native-born workers. Two others shared the award for developing ways to study these types of societal issues.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
Canton, PA
Obituaries
City
Canton, PA
County
Sullivan County, PA
State
Massachusetts State
Reuters

Merck seeks first U.S. authorization for COVID-19 pill

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) said on Monday it has applied for U.S. emergency use authorization for its drug to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19, putting it on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease. An authorization from the U.S. Food and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Hill

GOP lawmakers introduce measure in support of Columbus Day

A pair of House Republicans introduced a measure in support of the federally recognized Columbus Day holiday amid efforts largely on the left to promote Indigenous Peoples Day instead. The resolution from GOP Reps. Andrew Garbarino (N.Y.) and Mark Amodei (Nev.) formally expresses support for recognition of the explorer Christopher...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Facebook's oversight board to meet with whistleblower Frances Haugen

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc's (FB.O) oversight board, a body set up by the social network to give independent verdicts on a small number of thorny content decisions, said on Monday it would meet with former employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen in the coming weeks. (https://bit.ly/2YDUKtO) Haugen revealed last...
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Sullivan

Comments / 0

Community Policy