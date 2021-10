Michelin GT Challenge pole-winner Tommy Milner in the #4 Corvette C8.R maintained his advantage at the start of the race on the damp but drying 17-turn, 3.27-mile Virginia International Raceway – but only until the first corner. On the exit of Turn 1, teammate Jordan Taylor in the yellow #3 ’Vette got on the inside and found traction on a dry strip to easily out-accelerate the gray sister car to move ahead. By Lap 6, they looked unopposed – the WeatherTech Porsche 911 RSR was over half a minute down – and MacNeil pitted on Lap 9 to hand off to Kevin Estre.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO