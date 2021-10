SALEM, Ohio — Gotham Knight Comics is now open as the only comic book store in the city. Owners Elaine, Mike and Christy Gere opened Gotham Knight on Friday and are hosting a grand opening celebration today at 10 a.m. at the shop, 127 Penn Ave. The Geres says their mission is to provide Salem with high-quality comic books with the hope of creating an interest in reading for the young, old and everyone in between.