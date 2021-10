COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Makenzi Ridley was just 12 years old when her mother Seneca saw something special in her: an entrepreneurial streak. "She started making tutus and dance teams were buying them. And then from there she just started creating and making," said Seneca Ridley. "...She was an entrepreneur. She made hand sanitizer, face masks, she had a Mak Marie Boutique, she had an eyelash business. She was just all things art."

