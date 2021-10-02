CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, PA

Neath Church honors first responders, Soper family

Daily Review & Sunday Review
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeath Church recently honored first responders from the LeRaysville, Warren Township and Herrick Township fire departments and H.O.P.S. Ambulance at a Sunday morning church service. To show its gratitude for their service, the church presented the guests gifts, offered words and music of inspiration, and shared refreshments. First responders also shared safety advice. Shown are Pastor Seth Macaluso, at left, a LeRaysville firefighter himself, and the guests. At shown are special guests Linda Beers Soper and her son Jeremy, both of the Wysox/Rome area. Ed Soper, husband of Linda Soper and Jeremy Soper’s father, was a LeRaysville firefighter and EMT who was killed in 1991 when the Guthrie One medical helicopter, on which he was training, crashed in Sullivan County. The church is located about 3 miles east of LeRaysville, just off East Street, and holds worship services at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday.

#Church Service#First Responders#Warren Township#Neath Church#Emt#Guthrie One

