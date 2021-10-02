Allen L. Stull, 94

On the evening of Thursday, September 30, 2021, well known Canton resident Allen L. Stull lost his courageous battle with cancer and passed away peacefully at his residence, with his wife, Susan, and dog Libby at his side. Born July 19, 1927, he was a lifelong resident of , and respected businessman in Canton, operating Stull’s Flowers & Gifts for over forty years. He was the son of Roderick and Mae (Bastion) Stull. Upon graduating from Canton High School Al immediately enlisted in the armed forces, serving during the last two years of WWII.