Sold-out Kroger Field will be first SEC road test for Jones, several Gators

Gainesville.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrincely Umanmielen is one of 44 scholarship players for ninth-ranked Florida who’ve never been on the road in a sold-out SEC game. Not all made the trip to Lexington for tonight’s game at No. 23 Kentucky, but Umanmeilen will be among them. After limited capacity crowds in 2020 due to COVID-19, the sophomore defensive end is looking forward to his first taste of a full stadium with opposing fans.

www.gainesville.com

AllGators

Florida Gators' Emory Jones Earns Co-SEC Offensive POTW Honors

From a rough start to his first season as lead signal-caller for the Florida Gators, to earning weekly conference honors: Quarterback Emory Jones has been named the SEC's Co-Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against Tennessee on Saturday night. Jones became the first UF quarterback since Tim Tebow...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Gator Country

Jones named SEC co-Offensive Player of the Week

Florida quarterback Emory Jones was named the SEC co-Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against Tennessee, the conference office announced on Monday. The redshirt junior completed 21 of 27 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns and rushed 15 times for 144 yards. He became the first Gator...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllGators

Key Matchups for the Florida Gators to Withstand Road Test At Kentucky

This Saturday evening, the Florida Gators look to continue SEC action in week five against the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington, Kentucky. The rivalry writes its next chapter on what will be another early-season challenge for the Gators. Being the first road test of the season, the Gators enter enemy territory, where they have struggled to come out victorious in their last two attempts.
KENTUCKY STATE
Gainesville.com

Whitley: UF's salvage job for the 2021 season begins with Vandy

“And on the seventh day, God created Vanderbilt” — Genesis 1:31. OK, not really. After constructing the heavens and the earth, there is no record of God thinking, “The SEC is going to be a real devil of a football conference. I should create a fine academic school that will allow the other teams a day of rest and recuperation.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
Gainesville.com

Florida takeaways: Gators rout Vandy behind Jones' career day, defensive shutout

No. 18 Florida rebounded from last week’s Kentucky loss with a dominant 42-0 homecoming win Saturday over Vanderbilt. The Gators (4-2, 2-2 SEC) pitched their first shutout since 2019 and quarterback Emory Jones accounted for 313 total yards and four touchdowns, extending the program’s winning streak over the Commodores (2-4, 0-2 SEC) to eight games.
FLORIDA STATE
Gainesville.com

FINAL: No. 18 Florida Gators rout Vanderbilt Commodores

Nothing like playing Vanderbilt to cure what ails SEC teams. No. 18 Florida bounced back from last week's disheartening loss at Kentucky to punish Vanderbilt 42-0 Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Florida (4-2, 2-2 SEC) will play at LSU next week, a better test for the Gators. The Gators...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Gainesville.com

College football: Whitley grades the Gators

Gators Offense: A- The Gators had a pedestrian (for them) 181 yards rushing, but that was because they were determined to get their passing attack out of first gear. Emory Jones came in averaging 6.5 yards per reception. That popped to 19.5 yards against Vandy, which is the kind of team you can experiment with. Jones overthrew a wide-open Ricky Wells one time, but he had five passes cover 25 yards or more. A banged-up line gave him plenty of time to throw, though the Gators are still having trouble with the seemingly simple task of getting plays off. And remember the quarterback controversy with Jones and Anthony Richardson? Well, forget it. Jones’ ability to read coverages firmly establishes him as the No. 1 QB.
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Cam Newton's brother makes game-changing play for Auburn against Georgia State

Caylin Newton made a huge play for Auburn in the third quarter of the Tigers’ game against Georgia State. Newton, who is Cam Newton’s brother, broke through on the right side and blocked a Panthers’ punt, which led to an Auburn recovery and touchdown in the end zone. It cut the deficit to 24-19, as Barton Lester made the recovery with 4:44 remaining in the third quarter.
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban's police escort pancakes female Texas A&M fan after game

Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide lost in dramatic fashion 41-38 Saturday night to the unranked Texas A&M Aggies. Naturally, when there are huge home upsets, fans usually rush the field. Yes, Texas A&M will get fined for rushing the field after beating the Crimson Tide, but Aggies athletic director Ross...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin has message for media about Alabama

Alabama had to sweat out a win against Florida last week, which is something the Crimson Tide have not been all that accustomed to in the Nick Saban era. A lot of people felt the Gators exposed some of Alabama’s weaknesses, but Lane Kiffin wishes the media would stop talking about that.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 4 Rankings

Week 2 of the college football season is now behind us and while there weren’t many surprises, the one we had may wind up being the biggest of the season. Ohio State lost to Oregon over the weekend in a shocking upset, and that’s led ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit to make a major adjustment to his top 4.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Auburn QB Bo Nix Has Blunt Message For Refs After Loss To Georgia

Bo Nix blasted the refs on Saturday night after Auburn’s loss to No. 2 Georgia. The Tigers, trailing 17-3, had a chance to make it a one-score game late in the first half. On fourth and goal, Nix threw a ball to one his receivers in the end-zone which fell incomplete. Auburn walked away without scoring a single point on the drive.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Bob Stoops: Everyone Is “Sleeping” On 1 College Football Team

Coming off a 3-0 start to their 2021 season, including a 35-28 win over No. 3 Ohio State in Columbus, the Oregon Ducks are now ranked as the No. 3 team in the nation. Even with this solid ranking though, former Oklahoma coaching legend Bob Stoops believes fans and analysts from around the country are “sleeping” on the Ducks.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban reacts to Alabama's loss to Texas A&M

Nick Saban has finally lost to one of his former assistant coaches. Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M upset Alabama 41-38 on a last-second field goal, but really, Texas A&M pushed Alabama around for much of the night. The Tide came alive in the second half and outscored the Aggies 28-17, but the Tide’s defense just couldn’t get the stop when it needed to the most at the end of the game.
ALABAMA STATE

