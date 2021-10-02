High school football: P.K. Yonge bests Santa Fe on Homecoming night

P.K. Yonge rebounded from a rough stretch in front of a homecoming crowd Friday for a 30-16 high school football win over Santa Fe. A.J. Small the uncommitted senior scored four total touchdowns, including a 20-yard run, to give P.K. Yonge a two-score lead early in the second quarter. Three of his touchdowns came in first half to give the Blue Wave a lead they would not relinquish. He finished the evening with two rushing touchdowns and two more passing.