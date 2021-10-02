A very warm Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy overnight, with lows ranging from the mid 50s to the lower 60s.

We'll enjoy partly to mostly sunny skies on Sunday. It will be a little more humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

The week ahead will turn unsettled with the threat for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms each day. Rain chances will be a bit higher west of I-95. The highest rain chances region-wide will likely come Wednesday and Thursday.

Highs will be in the lower 80s Monday and Tuesday, and in the mid to upper 70s Wednesday through next weekend.

In the tropics, Hurricane Sam is growing larger but gradually losing strength. The storm is well northeast of Bermuda and tracking into the open waters of the north Atlantic. Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Victor is in the central Atlantic and is forecast to dissipate by Tuesday. More details can be found in the CBS 6 Interactive Tropical Tracker .

STORM TRACKING LINKS :

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Interactive Tropical Tracker

