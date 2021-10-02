CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Preston: As injuries pile up, Ravens need to rely on defensive line depth | COMMENTARY

By Mike Preston, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 9 days ago

Ravens coach John Harbaugh has no time frame for the return of starting defensive end Derek Wolfe from a back/hip injury, but the veteran’s absence from Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos speaks volumes.

Wolfe, who hasn’t practiced since Aug. 23 , was a second-round draft pick by the Broncos in 2012. He was a member of their Super Bowl championship team in 2015 and stayed in Denver until he signed with the Ravens in 2020. Players love to compete against their old teams because they want to show they can still play at a high level, and there nothing better than beating former teammates.

But Wolfe, 31, won’t play against Denver after missing the first three games against Las Vegas, Kansas City and Detroit. In the preseason, most analysts concluded that the defensive line was a key to the Ravens’ success this season. Not much has changed.

Last week, Ravens outside linebackers Jaylon Ferguson and Justin Houston and defensive linemen Brandon Williams and Justin Madubuike were forced to miss a 19-17 win over the Lions while on the reserve/COVID-19 list after Ferguson reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus.

COVID-related absences might happen again, so the phrase “next man up” might become the defensive line’s slogan.

“You always prefer to have the same roster available to you at the beginning of the week,” veteran defensive end Calais Campbell said. “And when you have those unexpected changes, that’s kind of like the new normal with the COVID thing the last couple of years. But at the same time too, injuries happen in this game all the time.

“You see people go down on Fridays and stuff, and it’s sad, but it’s part of the game, so you always have to be able to adjust, and it’s next man up. This team, we have such a deep team, and we believe in everybody in the locker room, so if your number gets called, we know we can count on you.”

So far, the line has been the defense’s strong point. The linebackers have underperformed, especially on the inside. They’ve missed so many tackles that Harbaugh resumed tackling drills this week. The secondary, once considered the strongest unit on the team, has been hit hard by injuries.

Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters is out for the season with a torn ACL, and injuries to reserve cornerback Jimmy Smith (ankle) and starting safety DeShon Elliott (concussion/quad) have hurt the defense in the first three games. Cornerback Anthony Averett is also dealing with an ankle injury . The Ravens are ranked No. 24 in total defense, allowing 393.7 yards per game, and No. 30 against the pass, allowing 314.7 yards through the air.

The defensive line has been their silver lining, even though that unit has yet to record a sack.

The Ravens miss Wolfe. As the newcomer last season, he was overshadowed by Williams and Campbell until both were sidelined with injuries and COVID concerns. Wolfe turned into a dominant force and finished the season with 51 tackles.

The trio was expected to form a wall along the defensive front this season, but Wolfe hasn’t played, and Williams missed his third game in the past two years Sunday because of COVID protocols.

Campbell might have played his best game of the season against the Lions. He finished with four tackles and clogged up the middle as Detroit rushed for 93 yards on 27 carries. The Lions had some good runs, including two of 14 yards, but the Ravens’ regular rotation up front was missing three players.

“As a veteran player, sometimes when you’re missing guys, you feel like you’ve got to pick up the slack a little bit, but really, it should be a standard, always — of just playing at the highest level you can,” Campbell said. “We were just thin, and we just had to take it one play at a time, and in each play, just give it your all. We had a decent little rotation going on for a while, but when it got thick in there, we’ve all got to be on the field and just make a play. But it’s always better when you’ve got your full arsenal of people.”

Madubuike and fellow tackle Broderick Washington are linemen the Ravens can build around in the future, especially Madubuike . The 2020 third-round pick’s quickness and strength allows him to disrupt plays. The Ravens have also gotten quality minutes from veteran tackle Justin Ellis, and they can move outside linebackers Odafe Oweh or Pernell McPhee to defensive end in passing situations.

On Sunday, the Ravens face a Broncos team that is tied for seventh in rushing, averaging 127.3 yards per game. Denver quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is a game manager. He’ll occasionally go long, but prefers to throw underneath coverage and hand off to running back Melvin Gordon III (192 yards on 42 carries) and rookie Javonte Williams (138 yards on 39 carries).

The Ravens have two concerns entering this game. One is the thin air in Denver. The other is the distribution of snaps as the season progresses. Campbell, Ellis, Wolfe and Williams are all over 30 years old.

“Well, there’s not much you can really do,” Campbell said about the thin air at Mile High. “Just try to make sure you get a lot of cardio; we’ve been able to do a lot of that with these exciting games. You really just have to get on the oxygen machine, make sure we rotate — keep a good rotation, especially on the defensive line. But besides that, we’ve just got to get an early lead; that’s the biggest goal. We don’t want to be in a ballgame where it comes down to the last play, because you’re definitely going to be tired; you’re going to feel it.

“I think [the Broncos] just have committed to the run and done a really good job with it. And when you’re able to run the ball, you can be as balanced as you want to be. So, the way we have to combat that is just by winning those early downs and winning against the run. And if it’s second-and-6 or less, you can be very balanced, and you can do all the play-action. If you start getting first downs, earning first downs, then you can start throwing on first down. It’s just the way the game goes. The best way to combat that is to win on early downs.”

