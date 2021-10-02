CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teenager in serious but stable condition after a gunshot wound in face

By FOX 17 News
 9 days ago
A 19-year-old man is hospitalized in serious but stable condition after being shot in the face.

The incident happened on the 1300 block of Ravine Road in Kalamazoo around 3:30 Saturday morning.

The man was taken to the emergency room. Police were on scene to investigate and collect evidence. No suspect has been located or identified.

The motive of the shooting is unclear.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Office or Silent Observer.

