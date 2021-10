By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – For those who use the Wabash Tunnel as part of their daily commute will not be able to this week. The Port Authority will temporarily close the tunnel for several days starting on Monday. It will be closed for inspections between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. There will also be another closure next week. Drivers will be able to use the inbound side from 6:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m. and the outbound side from 3:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO