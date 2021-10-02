CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Youngstown, OH

DeWine Tours Taylor-Winfield, Praises Manufacturing in Valley

By John Vargo
businessjournaldaily.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Logan French sees the robotics around the vast warehouse at Taylor-Winfield Technologies Inc. On Friday, French, a senior at the Columbiana County Career and Technical Center, joined the school’s career tech director and assistant superintendent, Jeremy Corbisello, student services coordinator Michelle Fitzsimmons and welding instructor Mike Boyle to greet Gov. Mike DeWine, who visited Taylor-Winfield for Manufacturing Day.

businessjournaldaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A U.S.-based economist won the Nobel prize in economics Monday for pioneering research that transformed widely held ideas about the labor force, showing how an increase in the minimum wage doesn’t hinder hiring and immigrants don’t lower pay for native-born workers. Two others shared the award for developing ways to study these types of societal issues.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Mahoning County, OH
Education
City
Strongsville, OH
Youngstown, OH
Education
City
Toledo, OH
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Mahoning County, OH
Government
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Government
County
Mahoning County, OH
Reuters

Merck seeks first U.S. authorization for COVID-19 pill

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) said on Monday it has applied for U.S. emergency use authorization for its drug to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19, putting it on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease. An authorization from the U.S. Food and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Hill

GOP lawmakers introduce measure in support of Columbus Day

A pair of House Republicans introduced a measure in support of the federally recognized Columbus Day holiday amid efforts largely on the left to promote Indigenous Peoples Day instead. The resolution from GOP Reps. Andrew Garbarino (N.Y.) and Mark Amodei (Nev.) formally expresses support for recognition of the explorer Christopher...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Facebook's oversight board to meet with whistleblower Frances Haugen

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc's (FB.O) oversight board, a body set up by the social network to give independent verdicts on a small number of thorny content decisions, said on Monday it would meet with former employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen in the coming weeks. (https://bit.ly/2YDUKtO) Haugen revealed last...
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine

Comments / 0

Community Policy