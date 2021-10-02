CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
iOS 15 is here, but there are still some features Apple didn't give us

By Alison DeNisco Rayome
CNET
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story is part of WWDC 2021. All the latest coverage from Apple's annual developers conference. The latest versions of Apple's operating systems, iOS 15, iPadOS 15 and WatchOS 8, have arrived and are available for download. The operating systems were unveiled at Apple's WWDC event earlier this year alongside MacOS Monterey, which doesn't have an official release date yet. While these updates include some much-anticipated new features -- like the ability for Android users to join FaceTime calls, enhanced privacy options and dual-screen controls for working across Macs and iPads -- some notable rumored features didn't come to fruition.

www.cnet.com

