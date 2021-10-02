From 1985 To Now, Take A Look Back At Prince Harry’s Best Sweater Looks
He looks perfectly comfortable in a suit, in a tuxedo, in full military garb. But ever since he was a little boy, Prince Harry has always seemed exceptionally comfortable wearing a sweater. Perhaps it’s because his mother, Princess Diana, took such pride in encouraging her royal sons to be regular kids who wore regular clothes. Or perhaps Prince Harry, much like the rest of us, just loves being cozy in a sweater.www.romper.com
