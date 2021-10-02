CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Mother Art’: Attic Gallery artists thank Lesley Silver for 50 years in Vicksburg

By Anna Guizerix
Vicksburg Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVicksburg’s Attic Gallery celebrates 50 years of business this weekend, none of which would have been possible without the gallery’s owner, Lesley Silver. Throughout the years, several artists she discovered have been able to rise above their circumstances and find a platform to exhibit their work — not only that but earn a living wage doing what they love. From hometown artists like H.C. Porter and Kennith Humphrey to regional artists like Ellen Langford and Lynthia Edwards, the Attic Gallery and Silver’s guidance has created a hub for Southern artists in Vicksburg.

