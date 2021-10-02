Midland County Youth Study to be conducted this month
Developmental assets are building blocks young people need to grow into strong, resilient, caring adults. Since the 1980s, Search Institute has surveyed more than 5 million adolescents and found that youth with more assets are more likely to reach their full potential. Armed with this knowledge, the Midland community has been on a mission to build assets in youth since 2004, when the framework was first introduced by The Legacy Center.
